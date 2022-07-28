Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 hit best price of the year with ANC in tow at $190 (Save $60)

Amazon is now offering the Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 for $189.99 shipped. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at the best price of the year following a $60 price cut that beats our previous June mention by $10. This is also the second-best discount to date that has only been beaten once before on Black Friday. Despite launching in the fall of 2020, we have yet to see very many discounts on Microsoft’s follow-up to its popular headphones. This latest generation arrives with plenty of tech to support the second-generation designation. You’re notably looking at an Omnisonic sound feature that delivers a Spatial Audio-like experience as well as the signature on-ear dial for quickly adjusting volume. There’s up to 18.5 hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C input for when it does come time to plug in. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’d prefer to take the true wireless approach, Amazon will also sell you the Microsoft Surface Earbuds for $99.99. Having just launched just over a year ago, the Microsoft Surface Earbuds arrive with a compact design that delivers up to 24 hours of battery life thanks to the companion charging case. That’s alongside touch pads on each earbud for adjusting music playback and the like, as well as high fidelity sound. And now you can score them at $100 below the usual $200 going rate.

Yesterday also saw a notable price cut go live on Sony’s just-released XM5 ANC Headphones. These cans launched earlier in the spring and after sitting at MSRP for quite some time, are now finally on sale for those who don’t mind going the refurbished route. Sitting at $259, you can score the best-in-class active noise cancelling tech for an all-time low from its usual $398 going rate.

Microsoft Surface Headphones 2 features:

Whether working or relaxing at home, listen in comfort and style all day with new Surface Headphones 2. Your music and phone calls sound spectacular with enhanced Omnisonic sound. Tune out distractions with adjustable noise cancellation. Listen to almost an hour of music with just a 5-minute charge — and listen all day with up to 20 hours of battery life. Plus, use touch to control your music, calls, get assistance, and more.

