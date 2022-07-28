First price drop on Sonic Origins for Switch live at $32, plus more eShop deals from $3.50

Alongside this ongoing Switch Online promotion, Nintendo has now kicked off a wide-ranging eShop Switch game sale including a notable Sonic Origins deal. Now offering up to 30% off a range of first- and third-party games and DLC packs starting from just $3.50, now’s a great time to land some deep deals on digital titles for your summer Switch library. This sale kicked off today and is set to remain live until August 7, 2022 with price drops on Mario titles, Among Us, Hyrule Warriors, DOOM, Monster Hunter titles, Shovel Knight, some big-time indies, Sonic Mania, and more. Head below for more details and the lowest price we have ever tracked on the new Sonic Origins collection for Switch.

First price drop on Sonic Origins

Alongside all of the digital and physical Nintendo games on sale below, Nintendo is now offering Sonic Origins at $31.99 via the eShop. Regularly $40 and still going for as much at Amazon, this is a solid 20% price drop and the first notable price drop we have tracked since it launched last week. As you might know from our launch coverage, SEGA – be sure to check out the new SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console – is delivering enhanced ports of Sonic The Hedgehog 1 and 2 as well as Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD to current-generation consoles with its latest collection. Head below for more details and the rest of this week’s best Nintendo Switch games deals.

Sonic Origins features:

Relive the classic collected adventures of Sonic The Hedgehog, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD in the newly remastered Sonic Origins! From the iconic Green Hill Zone to the treacherous Death Egg Robot, you’ll speed down memory lane to thwart the sinister plans of Doctor Robotnik in polished high definition! This latest version includes new areas to explore, exclusive animations, and a brand new Anniversary mode!

