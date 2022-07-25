GameStop throwing in 1-yr. Switch Online access for FREE with $50 Switch titles ($30 off)

GameStop is now offering a series of Switch games with 12 months of Switch Online access attached for FREE. Select Switch games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Mario 3D World, Mario Party Superstars, and more are now shipping with 12 months of Switch Online access you can use to jump in for the first time or extend your existing subscription. Considering some of these games are already marked down to $49.94 shipped, you’re essentially getting them for $30 with the value of the online membership, or scoring a light discount on the game and getting 1 year of FREE Switch Online access, however you want to look at it. Add any of these games to your cart and the Switch Online will automatically get tacked on to your order. This same bundle starts at $70 on Amazon and goes up from there. More details below.

More of our latest Nintendo coverage can be found below:

And here’s more details on today’s GameStop promotion:

Buy Select Nintendo Titles and get NSO 12 Month membership FREE. Valid online and in store where available. Exclusions apply. While supplies last, no rainchecks or substitutions. Prices subject to change.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe features:

Hit the road with the definitive version of Mario Kart 8 and play anytime, any-where! Race your friends or battle them in a revised battle mode on new and returning battle courses. Play locally in up to 4-player multiplayer in 1080p while playing in TV Mode. Every track from the Wii U version, including DLC, makes a glorious return. Plus, the Inklings appear as all-new guest characters, along with returning favorites, such as King Boo, Dry Bones, and Bowser Jr.!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!