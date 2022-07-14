New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console is shipping to North America, pre-orders now live

As you might know from our launch coverage back at the beginning of June, a new SEGA Genesis Mini console is on the way. Officially known as the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 or Mega Drive Mini 2 in Japan, it was unclear whether or not the new miniature console would make its way stateside. But it now appears it will indeed begin shipping here come later this fall with pre-order listings already live on Amazon (more on that below). Head below for more details on the new SEGA Genesis Mini 2, which is scheduled to begin shipping in late October of this year.

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 comes stateside

The SEGA Genesis Mini 2 will come packed with Mega Drive and SEGA CD games, over 50 of them in total. It is essentially the original Genesis Mini with more games and a tiny SEGA CD add-on. We are still awaiting the complete game list – only about half of them have been revealed thus far, if that – that will almost certainly include a series of classic Sonic titles including new additions like Sonic CD alongside titles like Virtua Racing, Popful Mail, Mansion of Hidden Souls, OutRun, Shining Force CD, and more. Alongside games like Fantasy Zone that never made it to Genesis back in the day, SEGA is also hinting at least one other unreleased title will make the cut as well.

The original SEGA Genesis Mini released back in 2019 with a total of 42 titles with the latest edition expected to hit some three years later on October 27, 2022.

Pre-orders now live

As we mentioned above, it was unclear back in June whether or not the tiny console would make it to North America but reports now suggest it will be with pre-orders listings now live on Amazon for the time being. The listing in question ships via Amazon Japan for $103.80 with a $21.99 delivery fee, but it is still a legitimate way to ensure you score one come later this fall. There’s no telling how long this listing might last, or if there will be a more domestic option down the line, but for the time being it would appear this is indeed the official pre-order option.

You can catch a glimpse of the SEGA Genesis Mini 2 in the live stream video below alongside a host of titles and how they will look up on the big screen:

SEGA Genesis Mini 2 features:

Package includes: Genesis Mini 2 Console, 1 Wired Control Pad, USB Power Adapter, Power Cable, HDMI Cable

Console size: Width 4.7 inches (120.8 mm) x Height 1.3 inches (32.3 mm) x Length 4.6 inches (116.5 mm)

Controller size: Width 5.5 inches (140 mm) x Height 2.8 inches (70 mm) x Length 1.1 inches (29 mm) / Controller Cable: Length 6.6 ft. (2

Input Jacks: HDMI jack, USB jack (USB Micro-B), Video output: 720p, 480p, Audio out: Linear PCM output from HDMI

