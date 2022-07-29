New Amazon low hits Samson’s G-Track Pro USB Mic with built-in instrument input at $100

Amazon is now offering the Samson G-Track Pro USB Condenser Microphone for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $140 and more recently marked down to the $120 range, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and now sitting alongside the deal we spotted on the mini Samson Go USB condenser mic. For comparison, it is also still fetching the full $140 at Best Buy. Samson says this model is “ideal for streaming, gaming, podcasting, and recording music” with direct connectivity to your Mac or PC over USB, no interface needed (24-bit/96 kHz). The built-in tabletop stand is joined by a die-cast zinc construction with front-panel controls for input gain, headphone volume, and a 3-way polar pattern switcher to support solo recording or conversational tasks (among other things). Notably, this model even doubles as its own audio interface with a 1/4-inch instrument input and dedicated gain control – not something you see very often on USB mics. More details below. 

While you certainly won’t get the handy add-on instrument input jack, a more affordable option would be something like the Razer Seiren Mini USB Streaming Mic. This model also happens to be on sale right now at $40 shipped with a design that will look great with the rest of your battlestation gear from the brand. Get more details on the specs and pricing breakdown in our previous deal coverage

The head over to our PC gaming and streaming hub for deals on ASUS’ latest TUF M4 Air 47g lightweight gaming mouse and much more. You’ll also find the very first price drop now live on the Logitech Litra Glow streaming mic at $50 shipped via Amazon. This, again, is the best price and the first deal we have tracked since it launched earlier this year with all of the details you need waiting right here

Samson G-Track Pro Pro USB Condenser Mic features:

  • At your fingers: Front panel mixer with microphone level, instrument level and headphone volume controls. Selectable Mono or 2-Track recording modes and Direct Monitor on/off.
  • Built for the studio: Dual 1″ (25 millimeter) condenser capsules with three selectable pick up patterns – Cardioid (unidirectional), bidirectional and omnidirectional
  • High Definition Audio: 24-bit, 96kHz resolution. Plug-and-play, no driver installation required
  • Connect: 1/4″ instrument input for connecting guitars or line level devices

