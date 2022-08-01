Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sparklite, Everybody’s RPG, Road Trip Planner, more

It’s time to kick the new month off with all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. Just make sure you don’t miss out on the Apple desktop Mac Studio and M2 MacBook Pro all-time lows as well as this rare Apple gift card promotion and this morning’s deals on Beats Fit Pro ANC earbuds. Our app collection is headlined by titles like Everybody’s RPG, mySolar – Build your Planets, Sparklite, Sequence Diagram, Road Trip Planner, and much more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Stardust.: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: GPS Bike Ride Tracker by Vima: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Everybody’s RPG: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lime.: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Ravenscroft 275 Piano: $18 (Reg. $36)

iOS Universal: BeatHawk: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: CalPrint for iPhone: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PrintCentral Pro for iPhone: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Road Trip Planner: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Sequence Diagram: $12 (Reg. $17)

Mac: In Your Face: FREE (Reg. $6)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Stark Suspension: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tempest: Pirate Action RPG: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Table Top Racing: World Tour: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lamplight City mobile: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Nelly Cootalot: The Fowl Fleet: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lagrange – AUv3 Plugin Synth: $10 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Jamifi: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Geofency | Time Tracking: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: MusicView: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: aWallet Cloud Password Manager: $4 (Reg. $7)

Mac: LUNA The Shadow Dust: $14 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Brain App: $2 (Reg. $4)

More on Sparklite:

Gear up for Adventure and battle foes in top-down action using an arsenal of gadgets, guns, and gear. Explore dangerous corners of the procedurally generated world, take down titans of the mining industry, and harness the power Sparklite! Sparklite is an Action-Adventure roguelite set in a whimsical and ever-changing land.

