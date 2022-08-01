Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West hits Amazon low from $40, much more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering its very first price drops on Horizon Forbidden West at $39.99 on PS4 and $49.99 shipped on PS5. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, today’s up to 33% price drops mark the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon, the best prices we can find, and some of the first chances we have seen on the latest entry in the series at a discount. After seeing the epic Tallneck LEGO sets at the beginning of the year as well as the themed Seagate Game Drives, today’s deals are really the first opportunity for folks who decided to wait for a solid price drop to jump in. Forbidden West, as the name implies, takes Aloy to a new majestic frontier in a far-future America filled with lush forests, sunken cities, and towering mountains. A host of new abilities are joined by another interesting mystery where players will “uncover the secret behind Earth’s imminent collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the ancient past.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals

