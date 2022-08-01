Today’s best game deals: Horizon Forbidden West hits Amazon low from $40, much more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering its very first price drops on Horizon Forbidden West at $39.99 on PS4 and $49.99 shipped on PS5. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, today’s up to 33% price drops mark the lowest prices we have tracked on Amazon, the best prices we can find, and some of the first chances we have seen on the latest entry in the series at a discount. After seeing the epic Tallneck LEGO sets at the beginning of the year as well as the themed Seagate Game Drives, today’s deals are really the first opportunity for folks who decided to wait for a solid price drop to jump in. Forbidden West, as the name implies, takes Aloy to a new majestic frontier in a far-future America filled with lush forests, sunken cities, and towering mountains. A host of new abilities are joined by another interesting mystery where players will “uncover the secret behind Earth’s imminent collapse and unlock a hidden chapter in the ancient past.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now
***Review: Valve’s Steam Deck changes the handheld game
***New SEGA Genesis Mini 2 console pre-orders now live
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales PS5 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Nioh Collection $40 (Reg. $70)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $40 (Reg. $70)
- Amazon Nintendo Switch game sale from $10
- Mario Party, Just Dance, Monster Hunter titles, more
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land for $51 (Reg. $60)
- 1-2-Switch $35 (Reg. $50)
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition eShop $4.50 (Reg. $15)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $38.50 (Reg. $60)
- Dying Light: Definitive Edition eShop $30 (Reg. $50)
- Namco PAC-MAN Musem Arcade Switch $20 (Reg. $20)
- The Outer Worlds $13 (Reg. $20+)
- Watch Dogs Legion $12 (Reg. $25+)
- Back 4 Blood from $11 (Reg. $20+)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate $15 (Reg. $60)
- Among Us: Crewmate Edition from $13.50 (Reg. $30)
- Nintendo Switch Sports $41.50 (Reg. $50)
- Mario Strikers: Battle League $49 (Reg. $60)
- Tribes of Midgard: Deluxe $10 (Reg. $30)
- Metroid Dread GameStop pre-owned $39 (Orig. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold $20 (Reg. up to $80)
- Final Fantasy VII Original $8 (Reg. $16)
- Final Fantasy eShop sale from $8
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits PSN $24 (Reg. $40)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed PSN $15 (Reg. $50)
- Square Enix eShop sale from $2
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition eShop $12 (Reg. $30)
- Ubisoft eShop sale from $2
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes $48 (Reg. $60)
- Massive annual PlayStation Summer Sale from $2
- Nier Replicant Ver.1.224 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands $40 (Reg. $60)
- Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order $8 (Reg. $40)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $35 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $50 (Reg. $60)
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games $35 (Reg. $40+)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 $40 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
Fall Guys is going FREE with cross-play on Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, more in June
Disney and Pixar unveil new Animal Crossing-like life-sim filled with Magic Kingdom characters
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!