Over 45 new LEGO sets debut for summer 2022: Star Wars, Marvel, 90th anniversary, more

Every summer the LEGO Group launches one of the largest collection of new sets of the year, and 2022 is no different. This time around we’re getting a collection of all-new LEGO Star Wars sets to go alongside the likes of display-worthy Marvel builds, celebratory 90th anniversary creations, latest from Nintendo, and so much more. Head below for a break down of all the new LEGO sets for summer 2022.

New LEGO sets buyers guide for August 2022

It’s finally here! The biggest LEGO wave of the year has arrived and we’re diving into all of the new kits. Including everything from the year’s most detailed and display-worthy models to smaller kits and all the models that fall in-between, you’ll find just about all of the most popular themed covered, too.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO August 2022 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month. But first up, go check out our breakdowns of the Star Wars and Marvel sets to get a better idea of what the two most popular themes have in-store for builders.

All of the following sets will be going live right at midnight EST on August 1. We’re just publishing a bit early to make sure you have some time to look over and plan out which new LEGO sets are going to be added to your cart once everything does go live.

Star Wars

Star Wars is always one of the most popular themes, and the latest summer 2022 wave is easily one of the more notable collections of new LEGO sets dropping this month. With seven all-new creations now available for purchase, you’ll find everything from builds inspired by the latest live action Disney+ shows to animated series and more. We already broke down what to expect from every set from the new LEGO Star Wars lineup, which you can check out for a better idea of values and what’s included.

Here are all of the new LEGO Star Wars sets for August 1:

The Justifier: $169.99 | 1,022 pieces

| 1,022 pieces BD-1: $99.99 | 1,062 pieces

| 1,062 pieces Inquisitor Transport Scythe: $99.99 | 924 pieces

| 924 pieces Ambush on Ferrix: $69.99 | 679 pieces

| 679 pieces Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader: $49.99 | 408 pieces

| 408 pieces Obi-Wan Kenobi’s Jedi Starfighter: $29.99 | 282 pieces

| 282 pieces Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader BrickHeadz: $19.99 | 260 pieces

Marvel

Another one of the more eye-catching themes is seeing some exciting kits launching for August 1. The Marvel summer wave may not be one of the largest of the collections of new LEGO sets, but delivers on the quality of each kit instead. We already broke down all three of the new creations, detailing what you get and the overall value of the following builds.

Sanctum Sanctorum: $249.99 | 2,708 pieces

| 2,708 pieces Nano Gauntlet: $69.99 | pieces

| pieces I Am Groot: $44.99 | pieces

90th Anniversary

Alongside the licensed themes taking the spotlight for the summer wave, the LEGO Group is also celebrating its 90th anniversary. For the special occasion, we’re getting a pair of all-new creations inspired by old school kits from Classic themes. First up and one of the largest builds of the year period is the new Lion Knights’ Castle. This massive medieval creation arrives with an even more impressive 4,514 included prices. That allows the LEGO Group to assemble a detailed castle exterior that pairs with a furnished interior for the 22 minifigures to protect and explore. All of that does earn it the steep $399.99 price tag.

Then taking a more futuristic approach that is still every bit as classic LEGO, the Galaxy Explorer also remakes an old set. This $99.99 build stacks up to an even larger version of the ship by the same name that launched decades ago and arrives with four minifigures. I love how the original design was updated for the modern LEGO building techniques without losing out on all of the classic cues.

Creator

As far as what the Creator 3-in-1 series has in store for builders come August, the summer 2022 lineup is returning to a classic LEGO theme; sort of, at least. Drawing inspiration from the 2005 Vikings theme, the new Viking Ship and the Midgard Serpent set stacks up to 1,192 pieces and assembles one of the most detailed longships we’ve seen in LEGO form to date.

Alongside the main build, there is also two other models you can build out of the bricks to deliver on the Creator 3-in-1 branding. Both are just as Viking themed, and assemble a menacing wolf to go alongside a little house with some livestock side builds. That’s all with a $119.99 retail price that joins the rest of the new Creator LEGO summer sets below:

Downtown Noodle Shop: $44.99 | 569 pieces

| 569 pieces Sunken Treasure Mission: $34.99 | 522 pieces

Icons

Joining the LEGO Icons lineup this month, we have an all-new set straight out of the retro gaming world. The original Atari 2600 first hit the scene back in the 1980s, and is now getting a brick-built rendition comprised of 2,532 pieces. The console itself is life-sized and includes a joystick to match, but is also complemented by some other unique side builds. Pairing with three different LEGO cartridges of classic Atari games are little vignette displays of Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. It will currently set you back $239.99.

Or if you’re more of a sports car fan, the LEGO Group is also releasing a new Chevrolet Camaro Z28 for August 1. 9to5Toys first reported on what to expect from one of the latest brick-built vehicles earlier in the year, and now the kit is finally hitting store shelves with 1,458 pieces in tow.

Measuring over 14 inches long, the new Camaro Z28 packs a signature black colorway with interchangeable racing stripes to customize the look before going up on display. It packs plenty of authentic details that get as specific as the fuzzy dive up on the rearview mirror. That makes the $169.99 price point a bit more acceptable, though car enthusiasts will surely appreciate just how iconic the Camaro Z28 is.

Nintendo

Alongside the flagship Atari 2600, the new LEGO sets for August also carry over to another mainstay in the video game world. The latest wave of Super Mario kits have also arrived, delivering nine different creations into the series. Ranging from the newest Starter Course set with just-released electronic Peach figure to expansion packs for building out a Mario level and blind bag enemy figures, there’s plenty of icons from the video game up for grabs this time around.

Adventures with Peach Starter Course: $59.99 | 354 pieces

| 354 pieces Peach’s Castle: $129.99 | 1,216 pieces

| 1,216 pieces Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower: $79.99 | 494 pieces

| 494 pieces Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge: $69.99 | 540 pieces

| 540 pieces Big Bad Island: $44.99 | 354 pieces

| 354 pieces Yoshi’s Gift House: $29.99 | 246 pieces

| 246 pieces Fuzzy Flippers: $19.99 | 154 pieces

| 154 pieces Goomba’s Shoe: $9.99 | 76 pieces

| 76 pieces Character Packs Series 5: $5.99 | 47 pieces

Disney

While Disney technically covers the Star Wars and Marvel sets detailed above, there is one set that is actually based on the most magical place on earth. As a follow up to last year’s Disney Castle, another iconic ride is getting the brick-built treatment with the new Haunted Mansion. This 680-piece set arrives with an Architecture-style design that recreates the signature exterior of the park monument with some cutaways into the interior.

Arguably the most exciting aspect of the set has to be the included minifigure. The exclusive inclusion of the set brings one of the ride’s butlers into LEGO form for the first time. He has quite the interesting design, even if a little basic, but really nails the classic cues that you’d expect from the Haunted Mansion. Now available for purchase, you can bring the new LEGO Mini Haunted Mansion home to your Disney collection for $39.99.

Architecture

Over on the Architecture side of the LEGO lineup, 2022 is making its way to another one of the Wonders of the World. This time heading the Egypt, the new Great Pyramid of Giza set stacks up to 1,476 pieces. Assembling as display-worthy of a set as they come, this one mainly crafts the main pyramid which has a miniature town in the foreground to complement the brick-built Nile river out in front.

While it may only stack up to half of the pyramid thanks to a cutaway design, you can now finally score the new summer 2022 release and see if it’s worth grabbing a second one to complete the full build. Regardless, the Great Pyramid of Giza now sells for $129.99. And if you’re not convinced, our announcement coverage details everything else you’ll need to know about the upcoming set.

Technic

Last saw the Technic lineup expand back in June with the new Ultimate Concept Series Ferrari SP3, and now those who don’t want to shell out $400 on a brick-built supercar are in luck. For August 1, we’re getting a pair of new LEGO sets in the theme.

Airbus H175 Rescue Helicopter: $209.99 | 2,001 pieces

| 2,001 pieces Material Handler: $149.99 | 835 pieces

Speed Champions

Car fans are also in luck, as the new summer LEGO sets are also carrying over to the Speed Champions lineup. After a few months without any new kits from the theme, the August lineup is changing that with two new models. Both of these release take on a different approach from the usual additions to the collection, with a pair of iconic vehicles inspired by pop culture.

Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger R/T: $19.99 | 345 pieces

| 345 pieces James Bond 007 Aston Martin DB5: $19.99 | 298 pieces

BrickHeadz

BrickHeadz are also seeing some of the first releases of the year for August! Joining the rest of the summer wave are five different pairs of characters. We’re double dipping with the second mention of the new Star Wars BrickHeadz detailed above, but there are plenty of other brick-built figures to bring home. Including a pair of new Brickheadz Pets creations, there’s also a new series of Go Brick me sets that let Soccer fans reimagine themselves as either FC Barcelona or Manchester United players. Check them all out below:

Obi-Wan Kenobi & Darth Vader: $19.99 | 260 pieces

| 260 pieces FC Barcelona Go Brick Me: $19.99 | 530 pieces

| 530 pieces Manchester United Go Brick Me: $19.99 | 530 pieces

| 530 pieces Koi Fish: $14.99 | 203 pieces

| 203 pieces Poodle: $14.99 | 304 pieces

Ninjago

On top of all of the other kits above, there’s also the new LEGO Ninjago summer 2022 sets launching today. If you read our announcement coverage of the wave from earlier in the spring, you’ll know that the new Samurai X MECH is a personal favorite from the lineup and now you can score this one ahead of August, too. As just the latest mecha from the Ninjago series, this one stacks up to 1,003 pieces and stands over 12 inches tall at the $119.99 price point. The unique X design only gets better with the vibrant color scheme and eight included minifigures.

Lloyd’s Golden Ultra Dragon: $139.99 | 989 pieces

| 989 pieces Nya’s Samurai X MECH: $119.99 | 1,003 pieces

| 1,003 pieces Kai’s Golden Dragon Raider: $89.99 | 624 pieces

| 624 pieces The Crystal King Temple: $79.99 | 703 pieces

| 703 pieces The Crystal King: $69.99 | 722 pieces

| 722 pieces Cole’s Dragon Cruiser: $44.99 | 384 pieces

| 384 pieces Ninja Dragon Temple: $39.99 | 161 pieces

| 161 pieces Zane’s Golden Dragon Jet: $29.99 | 258 pieces

| 258 pieces Jay’s Golden Dragon Motorbike: $19.99 | 137 pieces

Then be sure to go check out a more in-depth breakdown on all the new sets that have launched for August from the Star Wars and Marvel themes. Which of the following new LEGO sets for 2022 is your favorite? Let us know over on Twitter or in the comments below:

