New Amazon low hits Pelican’s Protector Series AirTag Dog Collar Holder at $20

Amazon is now offering the Pelican Protector Series AirTag Dog Collar Holder for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25, like is fetches directly from the official Pelican site, this is a solid 20% price drop, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Made of “high-quality” TPU, it will protect your Apple item tracker while delivering a “lightweight” and flexible solution for your pup’s collar that won’t get in the way or dangle all over the place while they are running around. It is also water-resistant and fits all standard collars up to 1 inch wide. Head below for more details.

For something more traditional we also seeing the Pelican Protector Series Rugged Strap Case starting from $15 Prime shipped as well as the brand’s 4-pack of stick-on adhesive mounts at $40, or $10 a pop. Dive into our constantly updated master roundup of the best AirTag cases, keychains, and straps for more options from a wide range of brands.

And be sure to check out the latest releases for Apple’s locators from some of our favorite third-party options including Belkin, Caudabe, and Nomad. You’ll even find some themed AirTag gear in the latest CASETiFY Dragon Ball Z collection as well as its latest Stranger Things capsule.

Pelican AirTag Dog Collar Holder features:

Material: This GPS tracker collar holder is made of high-quality TPU. It is scratch resistant and durable and offers safe and durable protection for your AirTag. Design for Maximum Security: Unlike the uncomfortable hanging AirTag keychain that dangle and shake off, the Case-Mate AirTag Holder for Dog Collar is a lightweight, flexible, and seamless case for your dog. It is also water-resistant, so keep on enjoying playing with your dog in the rain & pools.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

