CASETiFY goes Super Saiyan with new Dragon Ball Z iPhone, AirPods, and AirTag cases

CASETiFY has now unveiled its new crossover campaign featuring a collection of Dragon Ball Z iPhone cases, AirPods sheaths, Apple Watch bands, and AirTag accessories. Folks intersted in the new Dragon Ball Z Apple gear from CASETiFY will have chance at landing some of the new accessories come later this month, but in the meantime let’s take a closer look at everything down below.

CASETiFY Dragon Ball Z iPhone cases and accessories

CASETiFY has been on a steady run of crossover collections across 2022. From the latest Stranger Things gear we saw hit last month to the Star Wars lineup, we had a chance to go hands-on with just ahead of this year’s May the 4th celebrations – the brand carries some of the best officially-themed iPhone cases and Apple gear out there.

Other collections we saw hit this year include Harry Potter, a new Pokémon set, and the SpongeBob line, not to mention the Squid Game capsule we reviewed around the holidays in late 2021. But today, the brand is going Super Saiyan with its latest Dragon Ball Z iPhone cases and accessories.

Introducing our first-ever collaboration with Dragon Ball Z! Strength meets strength: show off your favorite Dragon Ball Z characters all while protecting your tech like never before. Don’t miss the limited edition Dragon Ball–shaped basketball and lenticular case.Release your full power with this exceptional, inspiring range of tech accessories.

CASETiFY says its latest capsule includes an “all-new series of Hologram and Lenticular cases” as well as AirPods, AirPods Pro, MacBook cases, MagSafe wallets, MagSafe wireless chargers, Apple Watch Bands, and AirTags gear ranging from $35 to $85. Just some of the options range from the Custom PICCOLO Case and GOKU’s KAMEHAMEHA Lenticular model to the GOKU + FIGHTERS and FRIEZA FORCE hologram covers. All of which you can get a closer look at on this page.

For folks looking to get in to the CASETiFY Dragon Ball Z iPhone cases and accessories as soon as possible, the official launch and availability will begin later this month on July 27, 2022. Just be sure to get on the waiting list via this page right here.

CASETiFY is also going to be giving away seven Dragon Ball Z prizes for folks that join the waiting list mentioned above, like casetify_colab IG post, and leave a comment and tag a friend in the IG post. Again, you’ll find quick links and more details on your chance to win right here.

Head over to our CASETiFY deal and announcement hub for a closer look at the rest of the crossover collections the brand has launched as of late as well.

