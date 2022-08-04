Amazon marks down loads of hardcover gaming books from $17: Mario, Cuphead, more

Amazon has now kicked off a notable sale on collectible hardcover gaming books spanning a wide variety of franchises. One standout is the Super Mario Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years at $19.55 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the $5 on-page coupon. Originally $40, it regularly fetches $25 these days and is now at the lowest price we can find for one of the best prices ever. A wonderful addition to just about any Mario collection, it is “jam-packed with content from…seventeen Super Mario games – from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World.” It delivers 256 pages of Mushroom Kingdom history, concept art, and facts wrapped in a collectible hardcover, much like the rest of today’s gaming book deals below.

You’ll want to browse through this selection of gaming book deals and keep an eye out for on-page coupons to knock the prices down to some of the best of the year, many of which are now matching our Black Friday offers from last year and are at the lowest since. Some of our top picks are listed below:

Here are all of today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals, just be sure you dive into our coverage of yesterday’s Pokémon Presents livestream for details on the Gen 9 Paldea region, the latest from Scarlet and Violet, and much more. The Orion by Up-Switch that converts your Nintendo console into a larger gaming system is worth a look as well.

Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia features:

Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia: The Official Guide to the First 30 Years is jam-packed with content from all seventeen Super Mario games–from the original Super Mario Bros. to Super Mario 3D World. Track the evolution of the Goomba, witness the introduction of Yoshi, and relive your favorite levels. This tome also contains an interview with producer Takashi Tezuka, tips to help you find every coin, star, sun, and mushroom–even explanations of glitches! With information on enemies, items, obstacles, and worlds from over thirty years of Mario, Super Mario Bros. Encyclopedia is the definitive resource for everything Super Mario!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!