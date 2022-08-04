Clarks iconic suede Wallabees evolve in new must-see Pokémon Pikachu collaboration

New Pikachu shoes have surfaced in collaboration with Clarks, makers of the iconic Wallabees. We love a good Pokémon cross campaign around here, whether it’s CASETiFY’s latest Pokémon collection, the Converse collaboration that dropped back in May, or those more subtle adidas sneakers we saw before that, but today it’s Clarks’s turn. Head below for a closer look at the latest in Pokémon footwear with the new Clarks Pikachu shoes.

Clarks Wallabees Pikachu shoes

We just got our first solid batch of details on the upcoming Gen 9 mainline pocket monster Nintendo Switch games as part of the latest Pokémon Presents livestream. Now set for release on November 18, 2022, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will take players to the Paldea region with new creatures, like Fidough and Cetitan as well as Paldean variants of pocket monsters like Wooper and more. But it looks as if Clarks is gracing its latest capsule Wallabee designs on a classic – Pikachu.

Introducing the brand-new Clarks Originals Pokémon collaboration. We’ve teamed up with the smash hit franchise for a cool collection of adults and kids Wallabee Boots – giving our legendary silhouette a unique spin inspired by the awesome TV show, iconic video games and lovable characters.

The headliners here are the adult Wallabees, available in black or yellow, adorned with embossed Pikachu patterns all over the suede upper, heel, and integrated tongue. You’ll also find embroidered Poké Ball motifs – a subtle but particularly nice touch if you ask me – with tonal soles and contrasting collars on the yellow variant. The classic Wallabee lace tag is also joined by a special suede edition Pokémon tab and one with an embossed Poké Ball to finish off the special edition treatment.

Even if the new Pikachu shoes aren’t your style on the street, they sure would like nice on the shelf in your Pokémon collection.

Have a look for yourself at some of the close-up details below:

Here’s a quick rundown of the features from Clarks:

Premium embossed yellow suede upper

Flexible moccasin construction

Breathable leather lining

Part-recycled rubber crepe sole

Includes additional beige lace for versatile wear

Finished with three suede fobs (Clarks Originals, Wallabee, and Poké Ball)

There is also a kids’ line of new Clarks Pikachu shoes, but it appears to only be available overseas in the UK storefront:

See more Gotta Catch ‘Em All!™

The Clarks Pokémon Collection is available now!

#Clarks #Pokémon pic.twitter.com/lUA2GwFJoQ — Clarks Shoes (@clarksshoes) August 2, 2022

The adult Clarks Wallabees Pikachu shoes are available now in black or yellow for $180 shipped.

Be sure to check out our coverage of the latest Pokémon Presents livestream for more details on the upcoming Gen 9 games while you’re at it.

