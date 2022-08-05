Spider-Man Remastered gets Steam Deck verification ahead of next week’s release

Originally announced back in April, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is making its way to PC next week on August 12. Well, this week, Insomniac Games announced that the title is now Steam Deck verified, meaning you can play it anywhere the portable console travels with you. What else does this mean? Let’s take a closer look below.

Spider-Man Remastered is now Steam Deck verified

Being Steam Deck verified means that a game will function essentially flawlessly on the handheld, and that’s just what we’ve come to find that Spider-Man Remastered will do. While we don’t know exactly what preset Spider-Man Remastered is verified to run at on the Steam Deck, we do know that it’s the “default graphics configuration” as that’s what’s required to perform well in order to be Steam Deck verified.

Being verified means more than just a game running graphically well though, as it lets players know that the title will also work perfectly with the button controls found on the Steam Deck. This will give a more console-like experience to portable gamers and ensures that the title will properly function when you click a button.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered can be pre-ordered on the Epic Games Store and Steam, though if you have a Steam Deck, then it’s obvious which service you should purchase it on. The game launches on August 12 for both platforms, meaning you’ll be able to play Sony’s iconic Spider-Man title in just one week’s time. The title will cost $59.99, which is the full price of what we would expect to pay for a AAA title.

9to5Toys’ Take

I love that more and more games are becoming Steam Deck verified, especially AAA titles like Spider-Man remastered. It’s also great to see more titles from PlayStation Studios launch on PC, as there are many games that are exclusive to Sony’s console that I would love to play personally. But, the problem is, I don’t feel like keeping up with the latest console trends anymore and just play whatever I can on my PC, as it’s far more convenient.

Hopefully, in the future, we’ll see additional titles move over from PlayStation Studios and not just be on PC, but be perfectly playable on Steam Deck as well. Looking at the rest of Sony’s lineup, it seems that all but Uncharted are verified to work on Steam Deck, which just goes to show how much work the team is putting into its launches to ensure that gamers everywhere can enjoy these iconic titles however they choose.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!