Anker’s regularly up to $130 Liberty 2 Pro buds with wireless charging case drop to $50

Alongside ongoing deals on its MagSafe power banks, Woot via Amazon is now offering the upgraded Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Wireless Earphones for $49.99 shipped. Regularly $130 and more recently in the $80 range, today’s deal is matching the best price we have tracked on Amazon and the lowest total we can find. You’ll also find the model without the gold accents at the same price right here. Alongside the “Astria Coaxial Acoustic architecture,” they feature an 11mm dynamic driver as well as a transparency mode so you can have conversations and let in some ambient noise when needed. With the wireless charging case (also uses USB-C), you’re looking at around 24 hours of wireless playback as well as a 15-minute quick charge feature that brings another 3 hours into the mix. Hit up our review of the higher-end Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro and head below for more details.

Check out the Amazon renewed listing for the headphones featured above to save even more. Including Amazon’s usual 90-day renewed guarantee, you can land a set inspected and cleaned by its “qualified vendors” for just $30 shipped right now.

Or forget all of those and go for the Beats Studio Buds while they are down at $100 in all five colors. This is a return to the best price of the year and a particularly notable chance to land a set at the discounted rate. Everything you need to know about this deal and more is waiting for you right here and be sure to swing by our headphones guide for more. Marshall’s new Motif ANC earbuds are also seeing some rare price drops to check out as well.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro features:

Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture: A patented design that integrates a customized Knowles balanced armature and an 11mm dynamic driver. Astria completely eliminates interference while producing harmonized treble and bass for jaw-dropping sound.

Ultimate Hi-Res Experience: Liberty 2 Pro Upgraded Version is now Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified and equipped with LDAC technology. 3 times more data is transmitted to ensure you hear every tiny detail.

Transparency Mode: Let in ambient sounds to give you more awareness of your surroundings or to talk with others. Simply long-press the right earbud or use the Soundcore app to enter Transparency mode.

