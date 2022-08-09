Android app deals of the day: Monster Hunter Stories, Traffix, Package Inc, Agent A, more

Your Tuesday edition of the best Android app deals has now arrived with all of the most notable discounts from Google Play in hand. Just be sure to also check out deals on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB and these Google Nest offers while you’re at it. As far as the apps are concerned, headliner discounts include titles like Monster Hunter Stories, Traffix: Traffic Simulator, Railways – Train Simulator, Package Inc – Cargo Simulator, Screen Repair and Calibrator Pro, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at everything on sale in today’s best Android app deals roundup. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB at its second-best price, today we are also tracking some notable smart home and audio deals including Google Nest Mini and Nest Hubs from $30. You’ll also find OnePlus Buds Pro at one of the best prices of the year joining today’s deal on Samsung’s latest 1TB USB-C Gen 2 T7 Shield Portable SSD and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on Monster Hunter Stories:

Monsties, and the bonds you form with them, are the backbone of your adventure. Explore vast environments and dungeons to find monster dens, and bring back the eggs you find to hatch new Monsties! New improvements include beautiful high-resolution graphics, improved user interface, and a new auto-save feature!

