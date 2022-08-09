Smartphone Accessories: Syncwire 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand $24 (40% off), more

Syncwire Products (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 2-in-1 7.5W/5W MagSafe Charging Stand for $23.99 with the code M43ODIHQ at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $40, today’s deal marks a new all-time low and beats our previous mention by an additional $10. While this charging stand is made with iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets in mind with native 7.5W MagSafe compatibility out of the box, it also can deliver up to 15W of wireless charging to Android smartphones that are retrofit with MagSafe cases or adapters. On top of that, there’s a 5W pad at the base of this charging stand to recharge your AirPods. After picking one of these chargers up recently, I love the build quality and how well it functions and highly recommend it for any bedside table or office setup. Do keep in mind that you’ll need your own 20W or better USB-C wall adapter to use this 2-in-1 charger, so be sure to have one on hand for when it arrives.

The Syncwire Wireless Charging Stand is designed for iPhone 12 and 13 series (7.5W on top) and AirPods (5W on bottom). It charges at the same speed as the original MagSafe wireless charger and fully charges the iPhone 13 Pro in about 2.5 hours. For the best charging power to charge your iPhone and AirPods simultaneously, use a Type-C PD 20W or 20W+ charging adapter (not included). Use Syncwire Magnetic Wireless Charger with a MagSafe case or without a phone case to get an optimal charging experience. Using a non-magnetic phone case will weaken the magnetic connection between the phone and the charging stand and cause it to drop. Be aware that accessories such as metal, cardholders, ring holders, etc. can interfere with charging.

