Nintendo splashes down with 30 mins. of new gameplay in today’s Splatoon 3 Direct

Update: The Splatoon 3: Splatfest World Premiere FREE demo pre-order eShop page is now live. “A Nintendo Switch Online membership is required to access the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo. Everyone who downloads the demo will receive a code redeemable for a 7-day free trial. Code redemption begins 8/25/22 and must be redeemed before 11:59pm PT on 8/31/22.”

The Nintendo Splatoon 3 Direct showcase is set to kick off in just a few minutes now. With pre-orders already live and the new themed console on the way, Nintendo is ready to ink the next details on its upcoming squid shooter in today’s dedicated showcase. Now set for release on September 9, 2022, we are just under a month away from the launch date and Nintendo is set to dish up some of what will likely be the final pre-release details in today’s Splatoon 3 Direct showcase.

Splatoon 3 Direct showcase

Today’s Splatoon 3 Direct showcase will kick off at 9 a.m ET, expected to deliver 30 minutes of new details on Splatsville, the Splatlands, likely some of the new game modes, and more. Alongside the enhanced Turf War, Salmon Run co-op mode, and the main campaign story mode where players join Agent 3 to take down the unruly Octarians we heard about previously, today’s 30 minute presentation will likely be the final deep dive into the game before it hits next month.

Tune in on Aug. 10 at 6 a.m. PT for a livestreamed Splatoon 3 Direct presentation! Join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates about the upcoming Nintendo Switch game.

Be sure to follow along with today’s Splatoon 3 Direct showcase presentation below. If you don’t get a chance to watch live we will be updating this post with all of the main highlights from the show thereafter.

Updating…

Turf War

New cosmetics and weapons

4vs 4 for 3 mins

Squid Surge to swim up walls in a single burst

New Squid roll tactics to dive out of swim mode

Scorch Gorge

Eeltail Alley

Undertow Spillway

Hagglefish Market

Returning stages from Inkopolis

Hammerhead bridge connecting Inkopolis to the Splatlands

Mahi-Mahi Resort

Plus more…

Weapons:

All previous weapons are included plus new ones: Bow-like Stringers Splątana Wiper – ink sword type option

Special Weapons – unleashed after filling up turf gauge: Tacticooler – a fridge filled with in-game buff beverages Wave Breaker – marks opponent location and cause damage Reefslider – a sort shark-like mount

Plus returning specials from Splatoon 2

Table Turf Battle – a Splatoon card battle game

1v1 card battle spin-off of Turf War

Accessible in-game

Over 150 cards to collect in game

Starter deck for every player

Latest battle stats

Ordering special in-game gear

View historical rankings

Special wallpapers

And more….

New Splatoon 3 amiibo inbound this holiday:

Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere kicks off August 27 at 9am:

Beyond today’s Splatoon 3 Direct showcase, be sure to dive into our coverage of the upcoming inked-out Nintendo Switch console. Nintendo unleashed details on its upcoming Splatoon 3 OLED Switch variant last month alongside the matching official Pro Controller. While the base model Nintendo Switch OLED edition is readily available on Amazon at $349.99 these days, the new multi-colored Splatoon 3 version will be splashing down on August 26, 2022 with the Pro Controller and matching Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case touching down the following month on September 9, 2022. Get a closer look at the lot of it in our previous coverage right here.

