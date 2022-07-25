Splatoon 3 pre-order bonuses arrive with FREE collectible keychains, squid plushies, and more

Originally earmarked for a release this summer and now set to launch in September, Splatoon 3 pre-orders are now live with some fun bonuses attached. After getting our first look at the co-op mode back during the massive February Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo launched a fresh new gameplay trailer alongside the updated September release date in late April. Since then, pre-orders have gone live on Amazon and elsewhere with some fun freebie bonuses attached. Head below for a closer look at the special Splatoon 3 pre-orders.

Splatoon 3 pre-orders

Now scheduled to release on September 9, 2022, Splatoon 3 is looking to take the series to new heights with the Splatlands – “a new sun-soaked region with trendsetting inhabitants” surrounding Splatsville. Turf War is returning alongside the upgraded Salmon Run co-op mode, and a full-on story mode where players join Agent 3 in a battle against the unruly Octarians. ”Discover the secrets of Alterna, the Fuzzy Ooze, and how they connect to the mode’s theme, Return of the Mammalians.”

It won’t be long before the ink starts flying, so we thought it would be a good idea to take a look at the best Splatoon 3 pre-orders. While Amazon’s pre-orders are up, there’s no extra goodies attached taking that route. Walmart and Best Buy seem to have the most value-packed and collectible options on tap as of right now:

Walmart: Splatoon 3 pre-order with Inkling Squid Plush $60

Best Buy: Splatoon 3 pre-order with keychain $60

GameStop’s $60 offer is supposed to have a sticker set attached to pre-orders, but it’s hard to tell at this point if it is still included or not.

Once you have secured your Splatoon 3 pre-order above, be sure to dive into our coverage of the new Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 console and Pro controller. Set for release a month ahead of the game landing on store shelves, the multi-colored design delivers the OLED model Switch adorned with Splatoon iconography alongside a matching Pro Controller that can also be purchased separately. Stay locked in to 9to5Toys for pre-orders on the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 console.

When does Splatoon 3 release? Splatoon 3 releases on September 9, 2022 for all Nintendo Switch consoles. What are the Splatoon 3 pre-order bonuses? GameStop has some stickers, Best Buy is throwing in a collectible keychain, and Walmart is delivering a free Inkling Squid Plush. We will update this post with more if anything notable pops up.

