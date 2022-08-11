M-Audio’s pair of BX3 3.5-inch Studio Monitor Speakers now within $1 of Amazon low at $85

Amazon is now offering the pair of M-Audio BX3 3.5-inch Studio Monitor Speakers for $85 shipped. Regularly $100 and rarely discounted, this is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low, an affordable way to put a brand name pair of studio monitors on your desk, and the lowest price we can find. They are currently on sale for $90 at Guitar Center, for example. Carrying 120 watts of power across a pair of 3.5-inch Kevlar low frequency drivers and the 1-inch natural silk dome tweeters, they feature “computer-optimized waveguide tech for precise imaging.” A notable option for content creators not looking to break the bank, the high and low EQ settings for dialing in the right sound for your room are joined by a versatile set of I/O options including unbalanced RCA jacks, 1.4-inch inputs, and a front-mounted 1.8-inch port to quickly connect your iPhone and more. Hit the jump for additional details.

Today’s lead is a competitive price tag for a pair of studio-style monitors from a brand you can trust. But you could drop down to the slightly smaller Mackie CR3-X 3-Inch Creative Reference Multimedia Speakers that are selling for $80 shipped on Amazon right now. You’re looking at a similar feature set overall from even more notable speaker company in the price range with this set.

Check out some of the latest releases and deals for content creators below after browsing our 2022 list of the best podcast gear to get started.

M-Audio BX3 3.5-inch Studio Monitor features:

Desktop Computer Speakers With Studio Monitor Sound – 120-Watt powered speakers deliver studio speaker sound, perfect for gaming, podcasting, streaming, DJ performances and more

Premium Components – Stereo Speakers with an Acoustically-inert MDF cabinet and bass reflex design for deep, rich sound; 3.5” Kevlar low frequency drivers and 1” natural silk dome tweeters

An Immersive Listening Experience – Computer-optimized tweeter waveguide for precise imaging; High & Low EQ for dialling in the perfect sound; Rear ports for extended bass response

Versatile – Whether you’re looking for gaming speakers, DJ speakers, PC speakers, record player speakers or studio speakers, the BX3’s 1/4”, 1/8”and RCA inputs offer complete hook-up flexibility

