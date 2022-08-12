NVIDIA Shield TV Pro/Stick return to 2022 lows with rare discounts from $125 (Reg. $150+)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonStreaming Media PlayersNVIDIA
Reg. $150+ From $125

Amazon is now discounting both of NVIDIA’s streaming media players, with the flagship Shield Android TV Pro leading the way at $169.99 shipped. Down from the $200 you’ll regularly pay, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings. This is only the third discount of the year and matches the 2022 low set back on Prime Day. NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro arrives as one of the more high-end streaming media players on the market with plenty of notable features. First and foremost is onboard Plex support with hardware transcoding, allowing you to create a server just by plugging in a USB hard drive or connecting to a NAS. Of course, there’s access to all of the usual streaming services on top of 4K HDR playback, Alexa support, and more. A new update also rolled out that brings low-latency playback, night listening, and more to the Android 11 experience.

Also on sale today, Amazon is currently offering the NVIDIA Shield TV Stick for $124.99 shipped. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at yet another rare chance to save as the lead deal, with today’s offer matching our previous Prime Day mention for the 2022 low. This is also only the second price cut of the year. While not as capable as the Pro model above, the Stick version of NVIDIA Shield packs much of the same Android TV features with 4K HDR playback, too. 

Alongside Google Assistant and Chromecast integration, you’ll be able to enjoy a variety of the popular streaming services. Plus, a bundled voice remote lets you easily search content and even has a built-in locator to ensure it never gets lost. Check out our hands-on review for all of the details.

NVIDIA Shield Android TV Pro features:

NVIDIA Shield TV Pro is the ultimate streaming media player for the modern living room—packed with features to make even the most demanding users proud. Level up to SHIELD TV Pro for more storage space, two USB 3.0 ports for expandability, Plex Media Server, SmartThings hub-ready, AAA Android gaming, Twitch broadcasting, and 3 GB RAM. SHIELD’s versatility and speed set it apart. It’s a streamer, game console, DVR, media server, and smart home hub with voice assistants. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Streaming Media Players

NVIDIA

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Synology’s popular DS220j 2-Bay NAS is perfect fo...
Unlock 500 streaming sites with a lifetime of Getflix s...
Save 25% on Philips B8905 3.1.2-Ch. Soundbar and Subwoo...
Razer’s latest Viper V2 Pro Hyperspeed Wireless G...
Save $340 on Microsoft’s Surface Laptop 4 powered...
Amazfit’s GTR 2e smartwatch with GPS and 24-day b...
Skytech’s RTX 3060 Ti and Ryzen 5 desktop returns...
Upgrade your internal storage capacity with SSD deals f...
Load more...
Show More Comments