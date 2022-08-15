Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup now up to 50% off from $45: Fire HD 10, kids’ models, and more

After being pretty quite over the last month or so, much of Amazon’s in-house tech is now seeing some solid price drops. After seeing its smart Echo displays go on sale ahead of this morning’s Kindle reader deals at up to $50 off, we also saw some of the best prices of the year hit the Fire TV streaming gear and now it’s time for its Fire tablets. Amazon’s Fire tabs are among the more affordable options on the market for bringing home a portable web browsing and media consumption device, ranging from the smaller 7-inch models right up to its flagship Fire HD 10, you’ll even find models made specifically for kids with solid 2-year replacement guarantees. While some of the tablets on sale today were slightly lower during the Prime Day festivities, others are now matching those prices with everything now at the lowest listings since then alongside up to 50% in savings. Head below for a closer look at today’s Amazon Fire tablet deals.

Amazon Fire tablet deals:

Fire tablet kids edition deals:

Head over to our breakdown of the entire Fire HD tablet lineup for more details on the various models if you’re not sure which will suit your needs best.

Fire HD 10 tablet features:

Fast and responsive – powerful octa-core processor and 3 GB RAM. 50% more RAM than previous generation.

Long-lasting 12-hour battery and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. Add up to 1 TB with microSD (sold separately).

Brighter display – Vivid 10.1″ 1080p Full HD display is 10% brighter than previous generation, with more than 2 million pixels.

Enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, Hulu, Instagram, TikTok, and more through Amazon’s Appstore (Google Play not supported. Subscription for some apps required).

