Amazon’s Luna USB-C mobile and desktop-ready cloud controller goes 30% off at $50

If you missed out on the limited Prime Day price drop, Amazon is now offering its Luna Cloud Controller down at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, matching the best price we have tracked outside of the early Prime Day offer and this summer’s brief discounts as well as being the best we can find. While this gamepad is specifically designed for Amazon’s Cloud service, which has now joined Xbox Game Pass with direct access on 2022 Samsung 4K TVs, it can also be used with other platforms and on a range of hardware including Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices over Bluetooth. You’ll find low-friction thumbsticks, four face buttons, a 4-way D-pad, textured grip, and USB-C charging. It even supports Alexa voice commands for launching games and more. Get a closer look at the Amazon Luna controller in our hands-on review and head below for more.

The Made For Amazon Phone Clip for Luna is a notable and official way to attach your mobile phone to the controller. But keep in mind you can score it with the Luna Controller right now for the same price as buying them individually, just to streamline the process a bit more.

Then dive into some of the newest releases we have been seeing launch over the last couple months in the cloud gaming space:

Luna Cloud Controller features:

Upgrade your Luna gaming experience with Luna Controller: Designed for Amazon’s cloud gaming service where it’s easy to play games on devices you already own.

Luna Controller over Cloud Direct connects directly to Amazon’s custom game servers, reducing roundtrip latency by 17 to 30 milliseconds vs. a Luna Controller using a Bluetooth connection on Windows PC, Mac, and Fire TV.

With Cloud Direct technology, Luna Controller talks directly to the cloud. There is no need to pair to each device, making it easy to transition your game from one screen to the next on compatible Windows PC, Mac, Fire TV, Fire tablet, iPhone, iPad, Chromebook, and Android devices.

Connect over Bluetooth and USB to play games outside of Luna on Windows PC, Mac, and Android devices.

Launch Luna games with Alexa – On Fire TV and Fire Tablets, press and ask Alexa to easily get to your games. Try “Alexa, play ‘Sonic Mania Plus.’

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!