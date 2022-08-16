Amazon’s official refurb Smart Plug comes with new unit warranty for $17 right now (Orig. $25)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart Home
Orig. $25 $17

Amazon is now offering its certified refurbished Smart Plug for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 in new condition and typically closer to $22.50 for the Amazon certified refurbished units, this is a great way to save some cash and still add the in-house plug to your smart home. It essentially brings smartphone or Alexa voice control to any outlet and, subsequently, just about anything plugged into it. You can schedule lights, fans, and small appliances to engage automatically at anytime, control them while you’re away, and all with no smart home hub needed. It’s also compact enough that it will leave the other outlet on typical dual-plug receptacles free and clear for use. This unit has been certified by Amazon and ships with the “the same limited warranty as a new device.” More details below. 

An even more affordable solution comes by way of this 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs. This popular option sells for $16 Prime shipped and also requires no-hub to function with similar Alexa control in tow. Arguably not quite as modern and clean-looking, they will indeed provide a similar feature set for significantly less at $8 a pop

The Amazon gear deals are coming in hard and fast this week with solid price drops on just about everything it offers:

Amazon Smart Plug features:

  • A Certified Refurbished Amazon Smart Plug is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.
  • Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.
  • Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.
  • Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.
  • Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.
  • Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Review: Twelve South launches new Curve Flex MacBook st...
Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off closeo...
Amazon launches end of summer Echo sale with Alexa spea...
Instant Pot Dual Plus brews K-cups, Nespresso pods, and...
Moto G Stylus 5G is now even more affordable with $100 ...
Cuisinart’s sleek black 4-slice touchscreen toast...
Crucial’s aluminum 1TB X8 delivers 1,050MB/s of p...
Bring iOttie’s new Velox MagSafe dashboard car mo...
Load more...
Show More Comments