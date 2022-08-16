Amazon’s official refurb Smart Plug comes with new unit warranty for $17 right now (Orig. $25)

Amazon is now offering its certified refurbished Smart Plug for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 in new condition and typically closer to $22.50 for the Amazon certified refurbished units, this is a great way to save some cash and still add the in-house plug to your smart home. It essentially brings smartphone or Alexa voice control to any outlet and, subsequently, just about anything plugged into it. You can schedule lights, fans, and small appliances to engage automatically at anytime, control them while you’re away, and all with no smart home hub needed. It’s also compact enough that it will leave the other outlet on typical dual-plug receptacles free and clear for use. This unit has been certified by Amazon and ships with the “the same limited warranty as a new device.” More details below.

An even more affordable solution comes by way of this 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs. This popular option sells for $16 Prime shipped and also requires no-hub to function with similar Alexa control in tow. Arguably not quite as modern and clean-looking, they will indeed provide a similar feature set for significantly less at $8 a pop.

The Amazon gear deals are coming in hard and fast this week with solid price drops on just about everything it offers:

Amazon Smart Plug features:

A Certified Refurbished Amazon Smart Plug is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Amazon Smart Plug works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet.

Certified for Humans – Struggle-free, tinker-free, stress-free. No patience needed—it’s actually simple.

Schedule lights, fans, and appliances to turn on and off automatically, or control them remotely when you’re away.

Simple to set up and use—plug in, open the Alexa app, and get started in minutes.

Compact design keeps your second outlet free.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!