Amazon’s official Smart Thermostat falls to $48 alongside Air Quality Monitor at $56

Amazon is currently offering its new Smart Thermostat for $47.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, this one is back on sale at 20% off for the first time since Prime Day and delivering a more rare chance to save. Expanding the Echo ecosystem with the perfect accessory now that the weather is about to change with fall, Amazon’s Smart Thermostat was recently released as an affordable way to command your climate control system with Alexa. Whether it’s for making it through the inconsistent fall temperatures or you’re already looking to prepare for winter, you’ll be able to set the perfect temperature through the voice assistant. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Also on sale, and for one of the very first times at that, the Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor is now down to $55.99. Normally fetching $70, this one is 20% off and matching the all-time low set only once before from the first-ever discount. Providing stats on five different factors of your home’s air quality, this sensor can monitor temperature, humidity, VOCs, carbon monoxide, and PM 2.5 particulate matter. You can also get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

Certainly a higher-end option, but the popular ecobee SmartThermostat is also on sale right now and packs quite a few more tricks and features than the Amazon model above. With support for both Alexa and HomeKit, there’s a more elegant design for starters, but also a bundled temperature sensor and built-in access to voice assistants to round out the $196 sale price point.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage. After purchase, Amazon will send you an email with details about rebates that may be available from energy providers in your area. Explore rebates above. ENERGY STAR certified thermostats are required to save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills. Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

