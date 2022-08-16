Extend your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 3 months for under $24.50 today (Reg. $45)

Trusted online retailer CDKeys is now offering 3-months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $24.59 with free digital delivery. Regularly $45 and currently on sale for $40 at Amazon, this is within $1 of our previous mention, a few bucks under the deal before that, and one of the best prices we have tracked all year. For those unfamiliar here, the CDKeys digital Game Pass deals have been featured around here for quite some time, delivering the best prices we have ever seen on Microsoft’s online service, much like today’s deal. Today’s offer is a notable option for refreshing or extending your existing subscription at a major discount to say the least. Head below for more details.

While Sony has just recently launched a competitive online service, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been delivering a brilliant on-demand game streaming library for years now and it just keeps getting better every month. Alongside an influx of new titles on a regular basis, it also comes with all of the legacy Live Gold perks – digital game deals, multiplayer access, and more. It is now, with no additional hardware or a console required, available directly on 2022 Samsung 4K TVs.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate features:

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality games to play with friends on console, PC, phones, and tablets, and an EA Play membership, all for one low monthly price.* With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Enjoy new games on day one like Halo Infinite from Xbox Game Studios, as well as iconic franchises like DOOM from Bethesda Softworks, indie games, and blockbusters.

EA Play gives you access to top titles on console and PC from best-loved series like Battlefield and STAR WARS. Plus, you get more from the games you love, including exclusive in-game challenges and rewards, special member-only content, and early trials of select new EA titles.

