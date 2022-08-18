Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Townsmen Premium, The Great Photo App, more

This morning’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now up for grabs down below. Just make sure you also take a look at Apple’s M1-powered iPad Air 5 now that it’s $70 off the going rate as well as the M1 Mac mini that has now returned to its all-time low. As for the app deals, highlights include titles like The Great Photo App, Townsmen Premium, Through the Darkest of Times, Cursor Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pixelmator Photo: FREE

***Now moved over to subscription-based pricing

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: MiniCord for Discord: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Line Coloring: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: apeMatrix: $6 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: The Great Tea App: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PlunderChess: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Niffelheim: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Cultist Simulator: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Smash Up – The Card Game: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Tot Pocket: $14 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: JamUp Pro: $10 (Reg. $12)

Mac: Theine: $2 (Reg. $5)

More on Townsmen Premium:

Develop your tiny village to a grand medieval empire with a thriving economy and happy villagers! Find spots for mining ore, harvest the crops of your farms and collect coins as taxes from your folk. Build jousting fields, taverns, marketplaces and beautify your city with impressive statues, magnificent monuments, and lush gardens. But there are also dangers lurking close by. Bandits are in the area, looking to plunder and pillage your peaceful town. Build barracks, guard towers and recruit brave soldiers to protect your citizens from harm. You rule the whole empire from your castle and make sure your inhabitants have fun and stay happy!

