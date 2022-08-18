Today’s best game deals: Give Marvel’s Avengers a go for just $10, SEGA Classics $9, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. As part of its ongoing end of summer game sale, Best Buy is now offering Marvel’s Avengers on PS4 (or PS5 upgrade) for just $10 with free shipping in orders over $35. Currently starting at just under $20 on Amazon, this is at least 50% off and the lowest total we can find. While this one didn’t go over very well with some gamers, at just $10 it might be worth a shot now. Including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor (among others), this third-person, action-adventure game features a story-based campaign filled with solo missions as well as co-op Warzone missions where up to 4-players can assemble to “defend the Earth from escalating threats that only the Avengers can overcome.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
***Pokémon livestream: Gen 9 Paldea region, more
*** New Backbone One PlayStation iPhone controller out now
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- PlayStation Games Under $20
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored and Prey Collection $14 (Reg. $25)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 2 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Quakecon Xbox sale up to 80% off
- Ubisoft/Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Add-on Sale up to 50% off
- Capcom eShop sale from $5
- DEATHLOOP $25 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary $25 (Reg. $50)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Best Buy physical console game sale from $5
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Miitopia $40 (Reg. $60)
- And more of this week’s Nintendo Switch game sale…
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
GTA 6 reportedly set in Vice City with a female protagonist, more
Persona 5 Royal comes to Switch this October alongside Mario + Rabbids sequel
June FREE PlayStation Plus games: God of War, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, and more
MultiVersus throws Batman, Iron Giant, and WB icons into Smash Bros-style fighter
