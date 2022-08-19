Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Pascal’s Wager, Arrog, ICEY, Movie Maker Pro, more

Justin Kahn -
Your Friday edition of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready to go after the jump. Our end of week software deals are joined by price drops on Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro 512GB, the AirPods Pro with refreshed MagSafe Charging Case, and an ongoing deal on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air. But for now we are focused on the apps highlighted by discounts on Pascal’s Wager, Arrog, ICEY, Juicy Realm, MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro, Mortgage Calculator +, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: MovieSpirit – Movie Maker Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Pascal’s Wager: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dice Bag – 3D dice: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chess Ace: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mortgage Calculator +: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37, Cuphead $14, FIFA 22 $10, more

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: The Great Photo App: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pixelmator Photo: FREE 

***Now moved over to subscription-based pricing

iOS Universal: Townsmen Premium: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Through the Darkest of Times: $4 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: MiniCord for Discord: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: One Line Coloring: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: apeMatrix: $6 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Cursor Pro: $5 (Reg. $10)

More on Pascal’s Wager:

Pascal’s Wager is an action role playing game with the style of dark fantasy. The game provides its players with top-notch picture quality and a feast for the senses that the mobile platform has never had before. In the game, the world is shrouded by dark mist, where light is dim and mysterious. People there become lunatic, and nobody knows the secrets behind that.

