Today’s best game deals: Super Mario Odyssey $37, Cuphead $14, FIFA 22 $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Alongside the ongoing Amazon Switch game sale, Walmart is now offering Super Mario: Odyssey for $37.27 shipped. This is nearly 40% off the going rate, a few bucks below the typical price drop and a great time to land the basically must-have 3D Mario experience in your Switch library. This one almost never drops below $40 at Amazon, if you can even find it in-stock. Accompanied by Mario’s new friend Cappy, Odyssey takes players to all new 3D kingdoms never before seen in the franchise including “the skyscraper-packed New Donk City.” You can also get some two player action going with Cappy “as you try to save Princess Peach from Bowser’s clutches and foil his dastardly wedding plans.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:
- Cuphead eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- Also matched on Xbox and Steam
- FIFA 22 $10 (Reg. $40, today only)
- SEGA Genesis Classics PSN $9 (Reg. $30)
- Spelunky 2 PSN $9 (Reg. $20)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy PS5 $25 (Reg. $30+)
- PlayStation Games Under $20
- Untitled Goose Game PSN $10 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored and Prey Collection $14 (Reg. $25)
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus eShop $8 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- DOOM 3 Xbox $2.50 (Reg. $10)
- DOOM 64 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM 2 Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM (1993) Xbox $1.50 (Reg. $5)
- DOOM Slayers Collection Xbox $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Quakecon Xbox sale up to 80% off
- Ubisoft/Assassin’s Creed Xbox sale up to 75% off
- Xbox Ultimate Game Sale Add-on Sale up to 50% off
- Capcom eShop sale from $5
- DEATHLOOP $25 (Reg. $60)
- Far Cry 6 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 10th Anniversary $25 (Reg. $50)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Best Buy physical console game sale from $5
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D All-Stars $45 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Miitopia $40 (Reg. $60)
- And more of this week’s Nintendo Switch game sale…
- Hot Wheels Unleashed $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age $22 (Reg. $40)
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice PSN $30 (Reg. $60)
Pre-orders:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Splatoon 3 pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection pre-order $40
