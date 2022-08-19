Upgrade to the popular 1.32 Gallon iTouchless Softstep Trashcan down at $29 (Today only)

Today only, Woot is offering the popular iTouchless Softstep 1.32 Gallon Trashcan for $28.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. While we have seen it in the $30 range previously, it has been as much as $43 at Amazon for the last several months. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a notable price for a stainless steel trash can with this feature set. Alongside the gentle, silent lid closure, you’re looking at a fingerprint-proof, smudge-resistant stainless steel treatment that can get a whole lot more expensive than today’s deal from other brands. From there, the rubber-padded non-skid base is a nice touch, not to mention the “minimal force” pedal that lasts for “over 200,000 steps.” Head below for more details.

For the most part, the only notable options out there for less that can compete with the model above at this price is the Amazon Basics 1.3 Gallon Soft-Close model at just under $27 shipped right now. It’s not quite as slick-looking to my eyes, but it is worth consideration if you’re looking to save a touch more here.

Then swing over to our home goods deal hub for of the best offers on tap for around the house as we head into the weekend. Just one of the standout offers you’ll find there is the Instant Pot Dual Plus brewer than can handle Nespresso pods, K-Cups, and ground beans from a single unit down at $160 shipped. The regularly $200 unit likely won’t stay on sale for much longer so jump in now while the price is right at Amazon.

iTouchless Softstep 1.32 Gallon Trashcan features:

GENTLE & SILENT LID CLOSE – Durable, ergonomic pedal requires minimal force to open; easy to replace air damper for years of like-new performance

BEAUTIFUL STAINLESS STEEL – Elegant, fingerprint-proof, smudge-resistant Stainless Steel is easy to clean. Complements any bathroom, kitchen, or office décor.

BIG CAN FEEL – Stable operation with rubber pads on the non-skid base, which is gentle on floors and keeps the can steady during use

BUILT TO LAST – Sturdy, large steel pedal is designed to last over 200,000 steps – that’s more than 20 steps a day for over 25 years!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!