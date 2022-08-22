SK hynix’s latest P41 Gen4 1TB Internal SSD back to Amazon low at $120, more from $89

The official SK hynix Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Platinum P41 1TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal Solid-State Drive for $119.99 shipped. After debuting at CES this year, it launched at $150 in May and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked. This one brings up to 7,000MB/s to a PC battlestation near you at a relatively affordable price compared to the bigger brands – the comparable Samsung 980 PRO SSD sells for $140 on sale, for example. Backwards compatible with with PCIe 3.0 systems, it delivers a modern PCIe NVMe Gen4 setup in the M.2 form-factor with “next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever.” It also ships with a solid 5-year extended warranty. Hit up our launch coverage for additional details and then head below for more from $89.

The SK hynix Amazon storefront is also offering a solid price on the 500GB model as a lower-cost alternative to the deal above. If you can make do with the lighter capacity, the SK hynix Platinum P41 500GB PCIe NVMe Gen4 M.2 2280 Internal SSD is marked down to $89.24 shipped from the regular $105. While not a massive discount, this is among the lowest prices we have tracked since release with the same specs as the option above.

SK hynix Platinum P41 Internal SSD features:

Top-tier performance – Read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s and write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s with proprietary SK hynix HYPERWRITE cache technology

Pioneering power efficiency – next-tier power efficiency that keeps your system running smoother than ever

5-year warranty, superior reliability and stability – Tested and validated through 1,000 hours of HTOL (Stress Test) with MTBF reaching 1.5 million hours, up to 1,200 TBW (TeraBytes Written)

Premium SSD powered by the global top-tier memory manufacturer, a tech leader since 1983

