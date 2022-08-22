V-MODA’s metal M-200 headphones deliver hi-res audio certification at $70 off, now $280

Amazon is now offering the V-MODA M-200 Professional Studio Headphones in matte black for $279.99 shipped. Regularly $350 at Amazon and directly from V-MODA, this is $70 off the going rate, one of the best prices we have tracked on Amazon, and the lowest we can find. These headphones deliver a metal construction with an adjustable headband and 50mm drivers with neodymium magnets alongside a “hi-res audio certification” from the Japan Audio Society. The replaceable magnetic memory foam cushions are also joined by reference studio sound fine-tuned by Roland engineers and a closed-back design that “provides optimal noise isolation.” Dive into our coverage of the Bluetooth wireless set that goes for $500 and head below for additional details.

If the metal build and audiophile-grade quality isn’t impressing you, there’s a ton of cash to be saved with the Sony WHCH710N Headphones. While not quite as high-end a construction, they sell for $98 shipped, deliver wireless functionality, and come with built-in voice cancellation technology.

While Apple’s AirPods 3 wireless earbuds are now in-stock and marked down at $149 shipped, be sure to dive into our coverage of Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones. These just-released over-ear solutions deliver active noise cancellation alongside an impressive 60 hours of battery life alongside a new direction in the aesthetic department for the Momentum lineup. Get a closer look and a complete breakdown of the feature list right here.

You’ll also want to scope out the details on V-MODA’s new flagship Crossfade 3 wireless headphones while you’re at it.

V-MODA M-200 features:

Reference studio sound fine-tuned by Roland engineered and proclaimed “Best new audiophile headphones” by CNET in March 2020

Lightweight metal build adjustable headband for single ear monitoring + improved sweat resistance

50mm drivers with neodymium magnets and CCAW voice coils for precision listening mixing and mastering (Hi-Res Audio certified by Japan Audio Society)

Large replaceable magnetic memory foam cushions and 100% PU leather headband for hours of pure comfort flat-folding hinge and re-designed case for easy portability

Includes 2 cables single-sided balanced audio to produce cleaner more spacious sound for accurate monitoring and SpeakEasy 1-Button with mic for crystal clear calls on the go

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!