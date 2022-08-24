LEGO’s popular Ideas Medieval Blacksmith sees rare price cut at $150 (Save $30)

After getting a first look at the latest LEGO Ideas set last week with the upcoming motorized Lighthouse, today Amazon is marking down the price on one of the lineup’s more popular sets. Having originally launched back in 2021, the LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith was one of the sets back in August that unfortunately raised in price. Now Amazon is remedying that with a discount down to its original MSRP of $149.99 shipped. That’s $30 off what you’d currently pay elsewhere and the first chance to save since the price hike.

Assembling a more modern take on the Classic Castle theme, the LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith arrives with 2,164 pieces that stacks up to a detailed and display-worthy building from the Middle Ages. There’s a full interior complete with all of the fixings you’d expect from a blacksmith shop, as well as four minifigures, a horse-drawn cart, and more. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our launch coverage from when it hit the scene back in May of 2021.

Today’s discount is all the more notable considering that the new LEGO Lion Knights’ Castle just launched. So if you’re looking to complement the largest LEGO castle to date with a neat little side build, this kit continues all of the medieval action. It’s also worth noting that even before the Medieval Blacksmith raised in price, it was sold out for the better part of the year. So now not only can you bring this one to your collection period, but also save some cash from what you’d pay elsewhere.

Earlier in the month we got a first official look at the new 2,065-piece motorized Lighthouse set that will be launching on September 1. That keeps the LEGO Ideas action going with a massive recreation of a working lighthouse, and will be one of the last new creations launching this year. Though for the latest now what to expect for the 2023 lineup, we just broke down what to expect from next year’s LEGO Star Wars collection.

More on the LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith:

Take a break from modern life and build this magnificent LEGO Ideas Medieval Blacksmith (21325) display model. The architectural details of a 3-level building from the Middle Ages are lovingly recreated in LEGO style. The roof and top 2 levels lift off for easy viewing of the fully furnished bedroom and kitchen, plus a workshop that is packed with items you’d have seen in a real medieval blacksmith’s smithy.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO Shop, Amazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!