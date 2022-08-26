Seagate’s Mandalorian FireCuda portable HDD with RBG lighting hits Amazon low at $88, more

Amazon is now offering the 2TB Seagate The Mandalorian Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive for $87.99 shipped. This one has mostly sat at the regular $110 price tag since it hit Amazon back in May with today’s deal marking only the second notable price drop and a new Amazon all-time low. This model debuted during the May the 4th festivities this year alongside the Boba Fett and Grogu models as officially licensed storage devices from a galaxy far, far away. While the Boba Fett model is still at full price, the Baby Yoda edition is seeing a new all-time low at $95.09 shipped, or 14% off, via Amazon right now as well. Head below for more details.

You’re essentially looking at a Seagate FireCuda hard drive with 2TB of storage and an officially licensed rendering of the aforementioned Star Wars icons. The USB 3.2 Gen 1 tech is joined by colored LED RGB lighting to bring “a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive” in a unit that is as functional as it is collectible. Get even more details in our launch coverage.

If you’re not partial to the Star Wars renderings here, dive into our recent feature piece on the best portable SSDs. You’ll find some of our favorite models out there, including the SanDisk Extreme V2 that is currently on sale in the 2TB capacity at Amazon, as well as some solid bang for your buck options that rival the price on today’s slower HDD featured deal.

Seagate Mandalorian FireCuda HDD features:

THE ULTIMATE COLLECTIBLE This external hard drive is inspired by The Mandalorian.

DESIGNED WITH HONOR The look of this collectible drive highlights the unwavering purpose of the Mandalorian.

MANDALORIAN-INSPIRED AURA Comes out of the box equipped with blue LED lighting.

LIGHT IT UP Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive.

WARRANTY Enjoy peace of mind with Seagate’s industry leading warranty, and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!