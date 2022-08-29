Elgato’s latest Wave:3 white USB condenser microphone sees first discount to $120

Amazon is offering the Elgato Wave:3 USB Condenser Microphone in White for $119.99 shipped. This is a $30 discount from its normal going rate, a match for the Wave:3’s 2022 low, and is the first time the white model has been discounted at Amazon. The Wave:3 is my personal go-to when it comes to streaming, recording voiceovers, or being in meetings. I love how it sounds and the Wave:Link software that comes along with it. You’ll find that cardioid condenser capsule helps to capture only your voice with rich details and the 24-bit/96kHz analog-to-digital converter delivers “professional broadcast audio quality.” Elgato also developed a Clipguard technology which “makes distortion virtually impossible.” Dive into our hands-on review of this microphone to learn more and then head below for additional information.

If you’re on a tighter budget, then we recommend checking out the HyperX SoloCast USB Microphone that’s also on sale for $34.99 at Amazon. Down from $50, this marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked. Sure, it doesn’t offer the same premium build, quality, or software that the Wave:3 above does, but we absolutely love this budget-friendly mic for those who can’t drop a lot of cash on higher-end models. You can dive into our hands-on review, as well as guide for how to make it sound better, to learn more.

Are you planning to stream with your new mic? Well, if so, put Govee’s new Glide Hexa Pro smart lighting panels in the background. On sale for a low of $185, these panels normally go for $250 making today’s discount particularly notable. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find all the other ways you can upgrade your setup as we head into fall.

Elgato Wave:3 USB mic features:

Condenser capsule with a tight cardioid polar pattern captures speech with precision

Use the Wave Link app to control Wave: 3 and up to seven other audio sources, plus create two independent mixes

Up to 24-bit / 96kHz analog to digital conversion delivers lush detail

Proprietary Clipguard technology makes distortion virtually impossible

Superior circuitry ensures seamless audio signal transmission

