Lexar PLAY 1TB Nintendo Switch-ready microSD hits new Amazon low at $115, more from $12.50

The microSD card deals are rolling in with some new all-time lows and deals from $12.50. Amazon is now offering the Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I-Card for $114.99 shipped. Regularly up to $250 at B&H where it is on sale for $136, it more regularly sells in the $140 range at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. Compatible with Nintendo Switch and a range of other cameras, drones, and devices, it delivers a notable 150MB/s alongside a V30 video speed rating and A2 app loading. A solid option for storing your Switch library on a particularly portable device, it also ships with a solid extended 5-year warranty for peace of mind. Head below for more microSD card deals.
More microSD card deals:
- SanDisk Extreme 64GB $12.50 (Reg. $15, all-time low)
- Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB $17 (Reg. $25+)
- PNY PRO Elite Class 1TB $150 (Reg. $170, all-time low)
- Amazon Basics 128GB – 1TB from $16.50 (25% off)
- And even more…
You can slide most of these microSD solutions into your Nintendo Switch setup and we just went hands-on with the brand new Splatoon 3 OLED model. The latest release from Nintendo delivers a multi-colored treatment inspired by the upcoming Splatoon 3 launch and you still have a chance to land one without paying inflated price tags. Get a closer look and secure your unit while you still can.
Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC features:
- Compatible with Nintendo Switch, portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets
- Fast transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 150MB/s read
- Store more videos, movies, games, music and your favorite content with large capacity
- Loads apps faster with A2-rated performance
- Five-year limited product support
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!