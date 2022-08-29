Lexar PLAY 1TB Nintendo Switch-ready microSD hits new Amazon low at $115, more from $12.50

Justin Kahn
The microSD card deals are rolling in with some new all-time lows and deals from $12.50. Amazon is now offering the Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC UHS-I-Card for $114.99 shipped. Regularly up to $250 at B&H where it is on sale for $136, it more regularly sells in the $140 range at Amazon and is now at a new all-time low there. Compatible with Nintendo Switch and a range of other cameras, drones, and devices, it delivers a notable 150MB/s alongside a V30 video speed rating and A2 app loading. A solid option for storing your Switch library on a particularly portable device, it also ships with a solid extended 5-year warranty for peace of mind. Head below for more microSD card deals. 

More microSD card deals:

You can slide most of these microSD solutions into your Nintendo Switch setup and we just went hands-on with the brand new Splatoon 3 OLED model. The latest release from Nintendo delivers a multi-colored treatment inspired by the upcoming Splatoon 3 launch and you still have a chance to land one without paying inflated price tags. Get a closer look and secure your unit while you still can. 

Lexar PLAY 1TB microSDXC features:

  • Compatible with Nintendo Switch, portable gaming devices, smartphones and tablets
  • Fast transfer speeds for quick loading time with up to 150MB/s read
  • Store more videos, movies, games, music and your favorite content with large capacity
  • Loads apps faster with A2-rated performance
  • Five-year limited product support

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

