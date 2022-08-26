SanDisk’s 64GB 160MB/s V30 microSD within cents of Amazon low at under $12.50

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 64GB Extreme microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card with Adapter for $12.38 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this model is typically in the $14 range at Amazon as of late, it goes for $15 directly from SanDisk and similar models sell for $20 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is within cents of the Amazon all-time low as well. Just for comparison’s sake, Samsung’s more modern and comparable 160MB/s offering doesn’t come in the 64GB capacity and starts at $22 on Amazon. The SanDisk 64GB Extreme on sale today also boasts similar specs in terms of the U3 speed class and V30 4K video support alongside the A2 app-loading performance. You’ll also find similar protection against the elements, X-rays, and extreme temperatures. More details below.

If you don’t mind dropping down to 100MB/s, the PNY 64GB Premier-X Class 10 U3 V30 microSDXC sells for $9 Prime shipped in the 64GB capacity. While the specs aren’t quite as modern, if it’s just for some casual extra storage it might be worth the savings for some.

For always-on video applications, Samsung unleashed its 2022 lineup of PRO Endurance microSD cards earlier this year. After having a chance to go hands-on with the lineup back in May, folks looking specifically for something that favors reliability in security camera systems (and things of that nature) over speed might want to give them a closer look. All of the details you need are right here.

SanDisk 64GB Extreme microSDXC features:

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high-res images and 4K UHD videos (2). Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.

Up to 60MB/s write speeds for fast shooting. Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds.

4K UHD and Full HD-ready (2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)(5)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in-app performance (8)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!