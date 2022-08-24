Samsung Endurance security cam-ready 128GB Memory Card back to Amazon low at $19

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC Memory Card for $18.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28 at Best Buy and more like $25 on Amazon, this is the first time the 128GB capacity has returned to the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we can find. After launching back in May, it has never dropped below the $19 Prime shipped offer we are tracking today. The Pro Endurance lineup is Samsung’s latest solution for always-on video applications, like your home security cameras and more. It favors durability and reliability over speed, rated for over 140,000 hours of recording so “you can rest assured that your data endures.” Samsung’s six-proof protections against the elements, extreme temperature, X-rays, and more is in place here alongside class 10, U3, and V30 video classifications. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and head below for additional details.

If you prefer something that favors speed over the always-on video-specific design above, you’ll find Samsung’s 128GB EVO Plus model at the same $19 price right now. But for a more affordable option, drop down to the 64GB PRO Endurance at $15 Prime shipped.

Or, go for the PNY 128GB Premier-X V30 microSD card. It’s not quite as fast as the speed-focused option above, but it is sitting at a new Amazon all-time low with a few extra bucks in savings right now. This regularly $17 option can now be had for $13 Prime shipped with 100MB/s transfer rates and the same class 10, U3, and V30 speed class performance. Get a closer look at what it has to offer right here.

Samsung PRO Endurance 128GB MicroSDXC features:

EXTREME ENDURANCE FOR MONITORING DEVICES: Capture your crucial moments in high-resolution, even in harsh conditions; Engineered to deliver long lasting performance, the Samsung PRO Endurance SSD is a perfect fit for CCTV, dash cams and body cams; Get peace of mind with video recording you can rely on

BUILT TO LAST UP TO 140K HOURS OF RECORDING: With capacities up to 256GB*, the PRO Endurance records and rewrites up to 140K hours (over 16 years)**; Plus, with a warranty up to 5 years***, you can rest assured that your data endures

RECORD & PLAY IN FHD/4K: The PRO Endurance simplifies large file transfers with read/write speeds up to 100/40MB/s****; Plus, FHD and 4K resolution support ensures that crucial moments are recorded in high-res so every detail is documented when it matters most

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!