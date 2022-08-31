Android app deals of the day: Battle Chasers Nightwar, Star Link 2, DISTRAINT, more

Justin Kahn
Wednesday’s best deals on Android apps are now up for grabs. Just be sure you also scope out the price drops we are tracking on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Samsung’s back to school-ready Chromebook Go at $50 off. As for the apps, we have have discounts now live on Battle Chasers: Nightwar, Star Link 2: Constellation, Traffic Jam Cars, DISTRAINT, Alpha Launcher Prime, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

Our Android hardware deals are headlined Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 with S Pen support now down at $629 from the regular $780 regular price. That offer joins Samsung’s back to school-ready Chromebook Go at $50 off, this 50% price drop on eufy’s recently-released SmartDrop package box, today’s flash drive offers from $6, and everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More Android app deals still live:

More on Battle Chasers: Nightwar:

Inspired by the classic console greats, Battle Chasers: Nightwar is a wild adventure featuring deep dungeon diving, turn-based combat presented in a classic JRPG format, and a rich story driven by the exploration of the world. Help young Gully on her quest to find her lost father Aramus – a famous hero, who ventured into the dangerous grounds and mysteriously disappeared. Gully receives help from 5 unlikely heroes, each with their own unique abilities, perks, items and dungeon skills. Together the party will help Gully with her search and discover what dangers lurk in the wilds.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more.

