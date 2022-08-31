Smartphone Accessories: LISEN 15W/7.5W MagSafe Air Vent Car Phone Mount $21, more

AINOPE Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LISEN 15W/7.5W MagSafe Air Vent Phone Car Mount for $20.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 25KHXK1M at checkout. Note: This discount is exclusive to Prime members, non-Prime members will be charged an additional $5 at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $35 at Amazon and today’s deal saves a total of $14 marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to mount to your car’s air vent, this charger leverages Apple’s MagSafe technology to hold your iPhone 12 or 13 without any clamps. It also has a built-in Qi charger which can dish out 7.5W to iPhone and up to 15W to Android smartphones. On top of that, this kit includes both a cord and the car charger to have you up and going as soon as it arrives.
More smartphone accessories:
- AirPods Max return to lowest price of the year with Spatial Audio at $429 (Save $120)
- Amoner 40W Dual USB-C Car Charger: $10 (Reg. $13+) | Amazon
- Flash drives from $11: Lexar’s latest 256GB USB 3.2 hits new low at $50, Samsung, more
- 3-pack USB-C to Lightning MFi Cables: $13 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- mophie’s 3-in-1 MagSafe Travel Charger hits $112 in Zagg 25% off early Labor Day sale
- CASEKOO Floating Air-Bag Waterproof Phone Pouch: $16 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Get a better grip on iPhone 12/13 with Spigen’s rotating MagSafe O-ring holder and stand at $20
- Mifaso Surge Protector Power Tower with 15W USB-C: $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Spigen’s ArcField 7.5W MagSafe charging puck in black marked down to $20 Prime shipped
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Nomad takes 15% off entire selection of popular Apple accessories in annual Labor Day sale
- UGREEN 30W USB-C/A Car Charger: $9 (Reg. $16) | Amazon
- CASEKOO Crystal Clear iPhone 11 Pro Max Case: $15 (Reg. $18) | Amazon
- Bang & Olufsen’s Wireless Gaming Headset with virtual boom mic now $350 (Amazon low)
- UGREEN HiTune T3 ANC True Wireless Earbuds: $32 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Amazon’s latest ANC Echo Buds with wireless charging case now $40 off at $100, plus more
- 2-pack MFi Lightning Cables: $5 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- Prime members only
Our Master wireless car charger with Cooling Charging/Mag safe Function is designed to create the perfect mood for every drivers’ experience. With extension arm and free angle adjustment, they can create a comfortable ambience, or a vivid, bright and refreshing driving atmosphere – which suits your car best. LISEN brand laboratory has upgraded this MagSafe car vent mount from 2 directions.Upgrade phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech to protect your phone overheating crash; iPhone MagSafe charger with most stable “Steel Hook”.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!