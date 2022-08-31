Smartphone Accessories: LISEN 15W/7.5W MagSafe Air Vent Car Phone Mount $21, more

AINOPE Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the LISEN 15W/7.5W MagSafe Air Vent Phone Car Mount for $20.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 25KHXK1M at checkout. Note: This discount is exclusive to Prime members, non-Prime members will be charged an additional $5 at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $35 at Amazon and today’s deal saves a total of $14 marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time. Designed to mount to your car’s air vent, this charger leverages Apple’s MagSafe technology to hold your iPhone 12 or 13 without any clamps. It also has a built-in Qi charger which can dish out 7.5W to iPhone and up to 15W to Android smartphones. On top of that, this kit includes both a cord and the car charger to have you up and going as soon as it arrives.

Our Master wireless car charger with Cooling Charging/Mag safe Function is designed to create the perfect mood for every drivers’ experience. With extension arm and free angle adjustment, they can create a comfortable ambience, or a vivid, bright and refreshing driving atmosphere – which suits your car best. LISEN brand laboratory has upgraded this MagSafe car vent mount from 2 directions.Upgrade phone-cooling fan and heat-dissipating tech to protect your phone overheating crash; iPhone MagSafe charger with most stable “Steel Hook”.

