Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Wildwood, Parallels Desktop 18 Pro, and more

Wildwood- Graveyard Defense

Your Thursday morning deals on Mac and iOS apps have now been gathered below. Today’s software offers are now sitting alongside AirPods Max at a new all-time low and Apple’s official MagSafe charger down at $30, but for now we are focused on the apps. Our collection is headlined by titles like Wildwood: Graveyard Defense, Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor, Dungeon and Puzzles, Roterra titles, Parallels Desktop 18 Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Wildwood: Graveyard Defense: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Phoenix: Cinemagraph Editor: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Safety Photo+Video Pro: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lost Treasure 2: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Roterra – Flip the Fairytale: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Roterra Extreme – Great Escape: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Retro Twist – Mini Watch Games: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: New Parallels Desktop 18 Pro for Mac: $90 (Reg. $120)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: PJ Masks: Racing Heroes: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Electronics Circuit Calculator: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: ScannerHD Pro – PDF Scan: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Astro Duel: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Quell Reflect+: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Arrog: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brightly – Fix Dark Photos: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Inkwork: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animatix – Photo Animation: $1 (Reg. $2)

More on Wildwood Graveyard Defense:

In Wildwood, you play as a grave keeper living on the outskirts of Wildwood Forest. Your job is simple: scare away all the ghosts and defend your graveyard. The night is eternal — survive as long as possible. 3D game with cute, not-too-spooky graphics • Rest inside your house, then go outside and scare away the ghosts! • Brew potions by collecting ecto to buff your abilities • Game Center – compete globally on weekly and all-time leaderboards

