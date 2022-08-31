New Parallels Desktop 18 Pro for Mac sees one of its first price drops to $89 (Reg. $120+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesParallels
Reg. $120 $89
Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Pro Edition

Parallels Desktop is among our favorite virtual desktop apps out there and it just recently updated to version 18 at the top of the month. Over on Amazon, we are now tracking a notable price drop on the 1-year subscription of Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Pro Edition at $88.98 with free digital delivery. Regularly $120, like it currently fetches directly from Parallels, this among the first price drops we have tracked on the latest edition at 26% off the going rate. You can get a complete breakdown of the new feature set in our launch coverage and additional details below. 

For those unfamiliar, Parallels Desktop is a suit of tools running on Mac that allows you to launch Windows apps and games without even having to reboot your machine. The pro edition is designed for power users looking to get the most out of a virtual machine including additional processing power and a host of features “to develop, design, debug, and test using all major platforms, browsers, or an isolated environment,” among other things. For more details on the difference between the standard and pro editions as well as operating system compatibilities (it works on just about all Macs going back to Lion as well as Intel machines), head over to our feature piece right here

You’ll find the rest of our app deals right here, but if you’re in the market to upgrade your machine, Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros are on sale at new lows. Now seeing as much as $400 in savings, these are easily the best prices we have tracked on the M1 Pro machines to date so be sure to dive into our recent deal coverage for a complete breakdown on the pricing history and feature list. Then hit up our Apple deal hub for more. 

Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Pro Edition features:

  • Run more than 200,000 Windows apps and games side-by-side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac
  • Optimized for macOS Ventura (when released) and Windows 11 to support the latest features, functionality, and deliver exceptional performance
  • Extend the capabilities of your Mac by simply downloading and installing multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and older versions of macOS in a virtual machine
  • Designed for power users and developers, the Pro Edition provides more processing power and features to develop, design, debug, and test using all major platforms, browsers, or an isolated environment

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Parallels

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Review: Synology’s new DS1522+ with 10GbE is the ...
iOttie’s Auto Sense cup holder Qi charging car ph...
Stock up on popular Goli multivitamin gummies and more ...
Android app deals of the day: Battle Chasers Nightwar, ...
Pit Boss’ 550-square inch pellet grill falls to n...
Belkin’s 15W MagSafe chargers with kickstand on s...
Husvarna’s Automower 415X electric robot mower falls ...
Segway’s all-new SuperScooter GT electric scooter...
Load more...
Show More Comments