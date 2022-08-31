New Parallels Desktop 18 Pro for Mac sees one of its first price drops to $89 (Reg. $120+)

Parallels Desktop is among our favorite virtual desktop apps out there and it just recently updated to version 18 at the top of the month. Over on Amazon, we are now tracking a notable price drop on the 1-year subscription of Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Pro Edition at $88.98 with free digital delivery. Regularly $120, like it currently fetches directly from Parallels, this among the first price drops we have tracked on the latest edition at 26% off the going rate. You can get a complete breakdown of the new feature set in our launch coverage and additional details below.

For those unfamiliar, Parallels Desktop is a suit of tools running on Mac that allows you to launch Windows apps and games without even having to reboot your machine. The pro edition is designed for power users looking to get the most out of a virtual machine including additional processing power and a host of features “to develop, design, debug, and test using all major platforms, browsers, or an isolated environment,” among other things. For more details on the difference between the standard and pro editions as well as operating system compatibilities (it works on just about all Macs going back to Lion as well as Intel machines), head over to our feature piece right here.

You’ll find the rest of our app deals right here, but if you’re in the market to upgrade your machine, Apple’s 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros are on sale at new lows. Now seeing as much as $400 in savings, these are easily the best prices we have tracked on the M1 Pro machines to date so be sure to dive into our recent deal coverage for a complete breakdown on the pricing history and feature list. Then hit up our Apple deal hub for more.

Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac Pro Edition features:

Run more than 200,000 Windows apps and games side-by-side with macOS applications without rebooting your Mac

Optimized for macOS Ventura (when released) and Windows 11 to support the latest features, functionality, and deliver exceptional performance

Extend the capabilities of your Mac by simply downloading and installing multiple operating systems like Windows, Linux, and older versions of macOS in a virtual machine

Designed for power users and developers, the Pro Edition provides more processing power and features to develop, design, debug, and test using all major platforms, browsers, or an isolated environment

