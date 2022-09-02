Arcade1Up’s X-Men 4-Player Wi-Fi cabinet lights up the game room at $500 ($250 off), more

Best Buy and Walmart have launched some notable deals on Arcade1Up’s flagship cabinets right now. First up, Walmart has the X-Men 4-Player Arcade with the riser and the stool down at $499.99 shipped. Also matched at Best Buy. Regularly $800 at Best Buy and more like $750 via Walmart, this is at least $250 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This one packs the usual 17-inch color display with marquee art to light-up the game room like not many other centerpieces can. It also packs 4-player action as well as Wi-Fi for playing with others and a series of built-in titles including the 1992 arcade classic beat’em up as well as Captain America and the Avengers and The Avengers in Galactic Storm. Hit up our announcement coverage and then head below for the rest of this weekend’s best Arcade1Up price drops.

Arcade1Up holiday weekend deals:

Alongside the latest Ms. PAC-MAN and Street Fighter II cabinets, Arcade1Up just stepped onto the field with its brand new NFL BLITZ machine. Featuring the classic arcade-style football action, complete with licensed players like Dan Marino, Chris Carter, Jerry Rice, Jerome Bettis, and more, it features copies of NFL BLITZ, NFL BLITZ ‘99, and NFL BLITZ 2000: GOLD EDITION. Dive into our launch coverage for a complete rundown of what to expect.

Arcade1Up X-Men 4-Player Arcade features:

Yep, here it is, with character designs straight out of the legendary Pryde of the X-Men animated pilot. The X-Men 4 Player arcade game was an instant smash hit in 1992, allowing players to control Cyclops, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, or Dazzler, in taking on the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants masterminded by Magneto. Four simultaneous players, amazing mutant powers, endless fun. Ready to team up for some remote play? The X-Men 4 Player arcade game is equipped with Live WiFi; yes, you can fight your way through each level with the help of retrogamers anywhere, playing from their own cabinets.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!