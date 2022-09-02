Sony’s Galactic Purple DualSense Wireless Controller drops to $64 for a limited time

Adorama is now offering a rare deal on the Galactic Purple Sony DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5 at $64 shipped. price automatically drops in the cart. Regularly $74 at Amazon and elsewhere, this is a straight up $10 price drop and the lowest we can find. Outside of the Days of Play event from back in May, deals on just about all colors outside of the black and white variants are relatively hard to come by, further highlighting how notable the $10 drop is here today. Just keep in mind, you can land an open-box unit at Best Buy for $59.99. Head below for more details.

Sony unveiled the second-generation DualSense controller colorways back in December of last year and they have very rarely been discounted since. The Galactic Purple model on display above delivers the same haptic feedback and next-generation PS5 controller experience you’ll find on the white one that came in the console box, just with a vibrant coat of paint. You can get more details on the user experience in our PS5 impressions review right here.

Sony also just unveiled what is ostensibly the very first true pro-grade controller for its consoles with the PlayStation DualSense Edge. Delivering user customizable controls and hardware, you can take a deep dive into everything we know so far in our feature piece.

And, here’s your September PlayStation Plus update and free games.

DualSense Controller features:

Bring gaming worlds to life – Feel your in-game actions and environment simulated through haptic feedback*. Experience varying force and tension at your fingertips with adaptive triggers*

Find your voice, share your passion – Chat online through the built-in microphone. Connect a headset directly via the 3.5mm jack. Record and broadcast your epic gaming moments with the create button

A gaming icon in your hands – Enjoy a comfortable, evolved design with an iconic layout and enhanced sticks. Hear higher-fidelity** sound effects through the built-in speaker in supported games

