September PlayStation Plus: New FREE games, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Deathloop, more

Sony has now revealed the September PlayStation Plus free monthly games as well as some of the new titles coming to the Extra and Premium tiers. Everything kicks off next week on September 6, 2022 with three new freebie titles for all PlayStation subscribers alongside of new AAA titles coming to its on-demand game streaming service including Deathloop and Assassin’s Creed Origins, all of which is detailed below.

September PlayStation Plus free monthly games

You have until September 5, 2022 to claim the August freebie games, which included Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Nightmares. And provide your PlayStation Plus subscription remains active, you’re in for three new free games the following day.

The September PlayStation Plus free monthly games include Need for Speed Heat on PS4 that is regularly $60 on PSN and currently out of stock at Amazon, the regularly $20 Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and the typically $20 Toem – a title where players “set off on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to uncover mysteries in this hand-drawn adventure game.”

Outside of the September PlayStation Plus free monthly games, those subscribed to the Extra and Premium PlayStation Plus tier will also see new additions to the streaming library starting on September 20, 2022:

Deathloop

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Watch Dogs 2

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Monster Energy Supercross

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rayman Legends

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

And lastly, here’s a list of the PlayStation Plus Premium Classics coming on the same day:

Syphon Filter 2 | PS1

The Sly Collection | PS3

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time | PS3

Bentley’s Hackpack | PS3

Toy Story 3 | PSP

Kingdom of Paradise | PSP

