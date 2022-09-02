PreSonus’ affordable GO USB-C AudioBox interface sees first price drop to $70

Amazon is now offering the PreSonus AudioBox GO USB-C audio interface for $69.95 shipped. Regularly $80, this already affordable XLR mic input solution is now seeing the first price drop we have tracked and, subsequently, a new Amazon all-time low. Now joining the rare price drop live on the brand’s Eris E3.5 Studio Monitor Speakers, the bus-powered AudioBox GO delivers a simple and particularly affordable way to connect XLR microphones and instruments to your recording, podcasting, and content creation computer. USB-C connectivity is complemented by a headphone output, balanced speaker jacks, and the usual 48V of phantom power to run condenser mics. Get a closer look in our hands-on review where we said it is easily among the best options in the price range. Then head below for more. 

You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything from a well-known brand at this price, especially something that was released this year. But if you don’t mind something that’s been around for a while you can save even more with the Behringer U-Phoria UM2 USB interface that will provide similar connectivity options for $45 shipped on Amazon. 

While we are on the subject, we also had a chance to go hands-on with the PreSonus Dynamic USB mic a couple months ago. This one features some interesting built-in FX and quality of life features you don’t see very often on podcast-ready solutions alongside a similar design to the ever-popular Shure SMB7 lineup. Dive in right here and swing by our roundup of the best podcast equipment while you’re at it. 

PreSonus AudioBox GO features:

  • Ultra-affordable: ultra-compact, versatile USB-C audio interface for home and mobile recording with professional sound quality.
  • Recording Software included: Get started right away with Studio One Prime DAW recording software and Studio Magic software bundle including music tutorials, tons of sound samples and virtual instruments.
  • Bus-Powered: AudioBox GO is powered by your connected USB-C device so no need for an additional power supply – works great with both Apple and Android devices.
  • Connect an instrument and a microphone at the same time: 1 TS instrument input to record guitar or bass and 1 XLR mic/line combo input to record vocals or a keyboard, drum machine, or other line-level instrument.
  • Headphone Connection: 1 TRS 1/4” stereo headphone output with mix control lets you create a custom blend between your inputs and playback so you can monitor your recording with zero latency.

