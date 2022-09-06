Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Golf Peaks, DEEMO, myDream Universe, more

Today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps are waiting for you down below. Alongside today’s refurbished Apple Watch sale starting from $230, we are also now tracking all-time lows on iPad mini 6 with up to $99 in savings. As for the apps, we have deals on titles like myDream Universe, DEEMO, DEEMO -Reborn-, Golf Peaks, Implosion – Never Lose Hope, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Implosion – Never Lose Hope: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Neo Monsters: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Smart Resize 2x: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hurricane Tracker For iPad: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: One Deck Dungeon: $2 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Darkest Dungeon:Tablet Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dadi: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: eXtra Voice Recorder Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Cloud Outliner Pro: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sketch Tree Pro – My Art Pad: $7 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Cloud Outliner Pro: $4 (Reg. $10)

More on Golf Peaks:

Golf Peaks is a tiny puzzle game where you climb mountains by playing golf. Use cards to move the ball, solve over 120 handcrafted levels and conquer the summits! – 120+ levels and 10 worlds to complete – Unique card-based movement system – Various block types to experiment with – Minimalist visuals and a relaxing atmosphere – No ads

