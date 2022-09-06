Today’s best game deals: Rabbids Party of Legends $30, All Madden NFL 23 $15 off, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesUbisoft
Reg. $40 $30
Rabbids Party of Legends

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals of the day as well as solid price drops on PlayStation, and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Rabbids: Party of Legends on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PS4 for $29.99 shipped. This relatively new release regularly fetches $40 and now seeing its second price drop at Amazon to match the lowest price we have tracked there. A fun little party game to pick up ahead of October’s launch of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, it features “multiplayer mayhem” alongside up to four players locally across 50 mini games. That’s on top of the ability to create mini game playlists, customize difficulty settings, and a “legendary story filled with colorful characters, played across four chapters.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Today’s best PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch game deals:

