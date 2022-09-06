PowerA’s Pokémon Snorlax Switch Controller sees first price drop to $24, more from $7.50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonApps GamesPowerA
Reg. $28+ From $7.50
PowerA Pokémon- Snorlax & Friends Enhanced Wired Controller

Amazon has now kicked off a notable gaming accessory sale with some notable price drops on officially licensed Nintendo Switch gear from brand’s like PDP, HORI, PowerA, and more. One notable offer here for pocket monster fans is the PowerA Pokémon: Snorlax & Friends Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $23.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one released back in February at $28 alongside the matching protective Switch case and is now seeing its very first price for a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring adorable renderings of Snorlax, Pikachu, and Eevie, it makes for a great collectible and an extra gamepad for your Switch rig. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and head below for more Switch gear deals. 

Pricing starts from $7.50 Prime shipped in the latest Amazon Switch and gaming accessory sale. You’ll find deals on screen protectors, racing wheels, headsets, the RDS Switch grip stand, and the PDP Mario Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case at the new all-time low of $27.60 shipped. This regularly $40 travel carrier also comes with a slim travel case inside and makes for a great way to carry your rig around. Just be sure to dive into the rest of the sale right here for even more Animal Crossing-themed gear, and more. 

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to check out the latest HORI Splatoon 3 accessories ahead of this week’s release as well as our hands-on review of the new Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED. One of the most impressive-looking special editions yet if you ask me, you can take a deeper dive right here and maybe even grab one for yourself (it is still available at Walmart). 

PowerA Pokémon: Snorlax & Friends Controller features:

  • Adorable Pokémon design featuring Snorlax, Pikachu and Eevee
  • 3.5mm audio jack
  • Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons
  • Detachable 10ft (3m) USB Cable
  • No batteries required

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
PowerA

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

LEVOIT humidifiers now start from $36: 3L 2-in-1 and sm...
Amazon’s adidas Back to School Sale takes up 50% ...
Olympia’s multi-purpose workbench includes a ligh...
Save up to $150 on special edition V-MODA Crossfade 2 w...
TP-Link’s Kasa 2K Outdoor Security Camera with st...
9to5Toys Daily: September 6, 2022 – Save on M2 MacBoo...
Ozeri’s wood/Japanese steel Knife Block Set with ...
Smartphone Accessories: 10-foot Braided Nylon MFi USB-C...
Load more...
Show More Comments