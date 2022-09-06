PowerA’s Pokémon Snorlax Switch Controller sees first price drop to $24, more from $7.50

Amazon has now kicked off a notable gaming accessory sale with some notable price drops on officially licensed Nintendo Switch gear from brand’s like PDP, HORI, PowerA, and more. One notable offer here for pocket monster fans is the PowerA Pokémon: Snorlax & Friends Enhanced Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch at $23.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This one released back in February at $28 alongside the matching protective Switch case and is now seeing its very first price for a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring adorable renderings of Snorlax, Pikachu, and Eevie, it makes for a great collectible and an extra gamepad for your Switch rig. Get all of the details in our launch coverage and head below for more Switch gear deals.

Pricing starts from $7.50 Prime shipped in the latest Amazon Switch and gaming accessory sale. You’ll find deals on screen protectors, racing wheels, headsets, the RDS Switch grip stand, and the PDP Mario Switch Pull-N-Go Travel Case at the new all-time low of $27.60 shipped. This regularly $40 travel carrier also comes with a slim travel case inside and makes for a great way to carry your rig around. Just be sure to dive into the rest of the sale right here for even more Animal Crossing-themed gear, and more.

While we are talking Nintendo, be sure to check out the latest HORI Splatoon 3 accessories ahead of this week’s release as well as our hands-on review of the new Splatoon 3-themed Switch OLED. One of the most impressive-looking special editions yet if you ask me, you can take a deeper dive right here and maybe even grab one for yourself (it is still available at Walmart).

PowerA Pokémon: Snorlax & Friends Controller features:

Adorable Pokémon design featuring Snorlax, Pikachu and Eevee

3.5mm audio jack

Mappable Advanced Gaming Buttons

Detachable 10ft (3m) USB Cable

No batteries required

