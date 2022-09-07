Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Ponpu, Chrono Plus Time Tracker, Puzzle Pelago, more

It is now time for your iPhone 14 event day iOS app deals. While we await today’s special Apple keynote, be sure to check out the ongoing price drops on iPad mini 6 as well as Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, and these deals on the all-new M2 MacBook Pro at up to $200 off. As for the apps, we have deals on Puzzle Pelago, Ponpu, Animus, iWriter, Youtubers Life titles, Chrono Plus – Time Tracker, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Puzzle Pelago: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ponpu: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Harbinger Unpacked: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iWriter: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life: Gaming Channel: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Youtubers Life – Cooking: $3 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Forest – Your Focus Motivation: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Auto Loan Calculator +: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: OODA — Portable MIDI Sequencer: $1 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Nudget: Spending Tracker: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Chrono Plus – Time Tracker: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: myDream Universe – Build Solar: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Lock Notes Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: DEEMO: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: DEEMO -Reborn-: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Golf Peaks: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: inbento: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Implosion – Never Lose Hope: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

Inspired by the classic gameplay of Bomberman, Ponpu takes the concept in a new direction, adding new mechanics and features while packaging it in super-slick, hand-drawn graphics. Play through the epic single-player campaign where you’ll face off against some of the coolest boss fights you’ve ever seen, in a race to defeat the almighty Duck-God and to stop him from resetting the universe.